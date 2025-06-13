Arunachal: Special Cabinet Convenes to Advance Hydropower Development

ITANAGAR — In a landmark move to transform Arunachal Pradesh into the hydropower hub of India, the Special Cabinet meeting held today took several major decisions aimed at accelerating the development of the state’s vast hydroelectric potential, with a special focus on long-term strategic and sustainable economic growth.

I- Strategic Revenue Management of Free Power from HEPs

The state government officially declared the decade from 2025 to 2035 as the “Decade of Hydro Power”, aligning with Arunachal’s immense potential of generating over 58,000 MW of hydroelectric power. This initiative aims to balance the development of mega, large, and small hydropower projects with a supportive policy framework to stimulate industrialization, employment generation, and youth entrepreneurship across the state.

With approximately 19 GW of hydropower projects currently under various stages of development—projected to attract investments exceeding ₹2 lakh crore—the state anticipates annual revenues of ₹4,525 crore from free power beginning in 2035.

To manage this income strategically, the Cabinet approved the creation of an Escrow Account. This financial mechanism is expected to ensure transparent, effective, and development-oriented utilization of revenues, thus contributing to long-term sustainability and inclusive economic advancement.

II- Presentation and Deliberation on Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP)

The Cabinet was also apprised of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP)—a strategic initiative declared as a ‘National Project’ by the Government of India in 2008. Emphasizing both national security and regional development, the project was discussed in detail, including public concerns around its environmental and social impact.

Acknowledging apprehensions surrounding the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR), the Cabinet took note of ongoing efforts by the State Government to engage transparently with likely Project Affected Families (PAFs) through regular consultations. It reiterated the importance of equitable compensation, just rehabilitation, and continued dialogue to build trust and consensus.

III- Future Urban Development Linked to SUMP

In anticipation of changes in the region, the Cabinet directed the Department of Urban Development to constitute two new entities:

New Yingkiong Development Authority

New Geku Development Authority

These bodies will focus on building modern, future-ready townships as part of a long-term vision for balanced urban development.

Furthermore, a Committee under the Secretary (Land Management) will be set up to examine land and property compensation rates and to design a comprehensive Rehabilitation and Resettlement Plan.

The Cabinet will also request the Government of India to sanction a Special Development Package for Siang and Upper Siang Districts, aiming to fund beneficiary-oriented social development projects tailored for local needs.

In an infrastructure push, the Public Works Department (PWD) has been tasked to begin survey work for a necklace road along both banks of the Siang River, above the projected submergence area—expected to boost connectivity and resilience in the region.