Arunachal: AMYAA hosts Wipro Earthian Award to honor Green Efforts

ROING- The 3rd Edition of the Wipro Earthian Regional Award, organized by AMYAA NGO, was held at Anchal Samity Hall in Roing today, recognizing young students for their contributions to the Wipro Earthian Sustainability Education Program 2024.

The event, themed “One for Environment and Sustainability Education,” aimed to inspire collective action for a greener, more sustainable future.

Approximately 60 students from schools in Lower Dibang Valley and Lohit districts, accompanied by their teachers, participated in the program. The event drew over 90 attendees, including students, educators, principals, and parents, all united in their commitment to environmental sustainability.

The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest A. Athikho, Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), alongside Special Guest Obang Langkam, Block Education Officer, and Guest of Honour Eja Pulu, Coordinator of Elopa-Etugu-Community-Eco-Cultural-Preserve.

In his address, Athikho emphasized the importance of skill-based learning and sustainable education for future generations. He highlighted the growing concern of environmental degradation, noting the alarming reality of air and water becoming commodities due to pollution.

“Let us strive for a world where clean air and water are rights, not products, and where our efforts ensure a healthier life for all,” he urged, commending AMYAA NGO for engaging students as catalysts for change. He also stressed the need to act locally to preserve regional biodiversity.

Eja Pulu, Guest of Honour, underscored the significance of protecting ancestral lands, while Obang Langkam encouraged students to apply their learnings from the Wipro Earthian program through sustained, practical efforts.

A key highlight of the event was a sustainability exhibition showcasing students’ artwork and documented projects from Wipro Earthian booklets, reflecting their hands-on efforts in environmental education.

Certificates were awarded to participants for their contributions. Global Valley School received national-level recognition, while Krick and Boury Memorial School, Tezu, and Govt. Higher Secondary School No. 1, Tezu, were honored at the regional level.