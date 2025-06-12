Arunachal: United Naharlagun Cricket Club Wins Abu Taram Veterans T20 Cricket Championship 2025

SAGALEE— The Abu Taram Veterans T20 Cricket Championship 2025 came to a spectacular close with an electrifying final match between DPM XI Cricket Club and United Naharlagun Cricket Club (UNCC) at the scenic Sagalee Ground. In front of a lively crowd and amidst much fanfare, UNCC emerged victorious in a dramatic chase to lift the coveted title.

Adding gravitas to the occasion, the Closing Ceremony was graced by distinguished guests including Er. Techi Totu, Executive Engineer, RWD (Pasighat Division), Er. Techi Nabo, Executive Engineer, PWD (Itanagar Division-B), and Dr. K.T. Mulung, Deputy Director, Health, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. Their presence not only elevated the spirit of the finale but also encouraged the veteran cricketers who took center stage.

First Innings Brilliance by DPM XI

Opting to bat first, DPM XI CC put up an impressive total of 187/6 in 20 overs. Despite an early setback with opener Tarh Gambo’s dismissal, the team rallied behind a fluent 60 off 41 balls by Katu, whose strokes lit up the ground. He was ably supported by Devesh Budhani (46 off 24) and Debia Takang (Atung) (31 off 20), whose brisk scoring helped build a commanding total.

From UNCC’s bowling unit, Khoda Baking and Dado Obing claimed two wickets each, while Rinku Subba stood out with a remarkable spell of 4 overs for just 16 runs, applying crucial pressure during the middle overs.

Nabam Tate’s Heroics Seal the Win for UNCC

In what will go down as one of the finest innings of the tournament, UNCC opener Nabam Tate delivered a masterclass in T20 batting, scoring a blistering 100 off 53 balls, decorated with 9 boundaries and 9 sixes. His fearless approach and composure under pressure defined the chase.

Supporting him at the other end, Dari Tasuk added a vital 54 off 32 deliveries, and together they stitched a formidable partnership that took the match away from DPM XI. With the finishing touches applied by Anuj Chhetri and Gangte Vijay, United Naharlagun CC cruised to victory in 18.5 overs, winning by 7 wickets.

Final Awards & Recognitions:

Man of the Match (Final): Nabam Tate (UNCC) – 100 off 53 balls

Man of the Series: Rudra Pradhan (90’s Buldozer CC) – Awarded a brand-new Scooty

Orange Cap (Top Scorer): Naren Taw (90’s Buldozer CC) – 228 runs in 4 innings

Purple Cap (Top Wicket-Taker): Teli Sera (Cry Club) – 15 wickets in 5 innings

The championship not only celebrated competitive cricket but also paid a fitting tribute to Abu Taram’s enduring legacy, highlighting the passion, grit, and camaraderie of veteran cricketers. The successful culmination of the tournament was made possible through the support of local authorities, enthusiastic spectators, and dedicated organizers.

As the curtains fall on this memorable edition, one thing is certain — the spirit of the game is ageless.