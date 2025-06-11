Arunachal: EKSWCO Thanks Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for Ensuring Fair Trial for Weightlifter Sambo Lapung

ITANAGAR— The East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organization (EKSWCO) has extended heartfelt gratitude to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for his intervention in addressing the exclusion of renowned weightlifter Sambo Lapung from the initial selection trials for the upcoming Commonwealth and World Weightlifting Championships.

In response to growing concerns raised by the EKSWCO and the Arunachal Olympic Association, the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has announced revised trials, now scheduled for June 30, 2025, in Patiala. These trials will include Sambo Lapung along with five other athletes from the Northeast, ensuring a more inclusive and transparent selection process.

Also Read- Tawang Hosts Large-Scale Civil-Military Mock Drill to Bolster Disaster Preparedness

Lapung, a native of Arunachal Pradesh, is a three-time national champion in the 96kg category, having clinched gold medals at the Senior National Weightlifting Championships in 2022, 2023, and 2024. His omission from the initial list had sparked disappointment among the sporting community in the state and the broader Northeast region.

EKSWCO acknowledged the timely efforts of Minister Rijiju and praised the Arunachal Olympic Association for persistently advocating on behalf of Lapung. The organization expressed hope that the revised trials would uphold the principles of fairness, merit, and equal opportunity for all deserving athletes.

Also Read- EKSWCO Urges Rijiju to Intervene in Weightlifter Sambo Lapung’s Exclusion from Commonwealth Squad

Offering their best wishes to Sambo Lapung, EKSWCO expressed confidence in his ability to deliver an outstanding performance during the trials and represent the country at international platforms. The organization also noted that Rijiju’s support has rekindled faith among young athletes from the region, motivating them to pursue sports with renewed determination.

This episode highlights the importance of transparent selection mechanisms and the role of institutional support in empowering athletes from underrepresented regions.