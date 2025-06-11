Arunachal and Assam Governors Discuss Border Resolution, Illegal Immigration, and Regional Cooperation

GUWAHATI— In a meaningful step towards strengthening inter-state collaboration, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), met with the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, at Raj Bhavan, Guwahati, to deliberate on shared regional concerns and opportunities for cooperation.

During their cordial interaction, both Governors reaffirmed their constitutional responsibilities and commitment to promoting peace, development, and prosperity across the Northeast region. Governor Parnaik appreciated the constructive steps taken by the Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam in resolving the long-standing border disputes.

He acknowledged that the ongoing dialogue has led to a renewed atmosphere of harmony and trust between the neighboring states, which have deep-rooted cultural and social ties.

Leveraging his experience as a former Corps Commander in Tezpur, Governor Parnaik expressed serious concern over the issue of illegal immigration, underlining the need for heightened vigilance and robust administrative measures to curb the challenges it presents to regional stability.

The Governor also highlighted the transformative potential of national initiatives like the Act East Policy and the Rising Northeast campaign. He identified these policies as pivotal to the region’s future, pointing to vast opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, services, and entrepreneurship. He emphasized the Northeast’s strategic role in international cooperation and trade.

Touching upon recurrent natural calamities, Governor Parnaik shared his concern over the devastating impact of floods and landslides, especially on vulnerable populations. He called for sustainable, long-term mitigation strategies to minimize annual loss of life and livelihoods caused by these disasters.

As a gesture symbolizing Arunachal Pradesh’s natural heritage, Governor Parnaik presented a copy of the book ‘Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh’ to Governor Acharya. The gift serves as a tribute to the state’s biodiversity and its untouched ecosystems, which remain among the most pristine in India.

This high-level meeting underscores the vital role of institutional cooperation in promoting unity, security, and ecological sustainability across the northeastern states.