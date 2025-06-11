Arunachal: Etalin Hydropower Project Gets In-Principle Forest Clearance, Paving Way for India’s Largest Hydro Initiative

ITANAGAR- In a significant turn of events, India’s Environment Ministry’s Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) has granted in-principle forest clearance to the massive 3,097 MW Etalin Hydropower Project on the Dri and Talo (Tangon) rivers in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley. The approval, issued at a meeting on May 26, 2025, includes standard and specific conditions such as:

Restoration of 83 hectares of forest land used for temporary infrastructure to the Forest Department.

Mandatory implementation of a mitigation and wildlife management plan designed by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) – The Hidustan Times reported.

This milestone follows prolonged delays in 2022, when the FAC had rejected the proposal, requesting updated biodiversity assessments and addressing conservation concerns.

Land Compensation & Funding Disbursement Completed

State-run SJVN Ltd has released ₹269.98 crore (~US $32 million) as land compensation for the project. The funds were deposited on March 26, 2025 into a joint account held by the Deputy Commissioner and District Land Revenue and Settlement Officer of Dibang Valley . This compensation covers acquisition of sites for:

Two dams—on the Dri and Talo rivers.

An underground powerhouse near the confluence, aimed at enabling commissioning by December 2033

Ecology & Community Impact: Unresolved Concerns

Despite the green light, environmentalists and indigenous groups—particularly the Idu Mishmi—continue to raise alarms. The project requires diversion of approximately 1,175 hectares of community-managed forest and the felling of ~278,000 trees, in a region rich in endangered species such as snow leopards, Mishmi takin, black bears, and over 680 bird species .

The FAC’s reversal—from outright rejection in December 2022 to conditional approval in May 2025—has been criticized by conservation experts as bypassing thorough reassessment of ecological impact

The Etalin project marks a crucial junction—balancing India’s renewable energy ambitions against biodiversity conservation and tribal rights. The FAC’s in‑principle approval and the release of compensation funds signal renewed momentum. However, the project’s future hinges on how thoroughly mitigation measures are implemented and voices such as the Idu Mishmi are engaged.