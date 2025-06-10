Arunachal: DC Papum Pare Visits Pare Hydro Power Station

PAPUM PARE – Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare, Ms. Vishakha Yadav, paid an official visit to the Pare Hydro Power Station operated by NEEPCO Limited on Tuesday to assess operational readiness and review monsoon preparedness measures.

Accompanied by District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Mr. Nima Tashi, the DC inspected key installations, including the dam site at Jampa and the Dam Control Operation Room, engaging with on-ground engineers and technical staff to understand safety protocols and operational procedures.

The DC’s visit continued to the Powerhouse and Switchyard at Sopo, where she acknowledged the dedication of engineers and staff managing this critical infrastructure.

Also Read- Mental Hospital Midpu and AP QueerStation Host LGBTQIA+ Sensitization Session

She later presided over a meeting in the Powerhouse Conference Hall, where flood preparedness and natural disaster management strategies for the upcoming monsoon season were discussed in depth.

NEEPCO officials delivered a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation outlining their preparedness measures.

The session also highlighted pressing concerns such as illegal mining, unregulated public gatherings and picnicking, and encroachment in river and reservoir buffer zones. NEEPCO requested the district administration’s intervention to mitigate these issues and ensure the safety of the facility and surrounding communities.

Also Read- Scientists, Researchers and Activists Demand Halt to Siang Upper Multipurpose Dam Construction

Responding to the concerns, DC Yadav assured full administrative support and committed to resolving these challenges at the earliest.

During the visit, the DC also inspected the Bailey Bridge connecting Sopo and Lekhi villages. Constructed through the Local Area Development Fund (LADF) of the Pare Project, the bridge exemplifies successful collaboration between NEEPCO and the local administration to enhance regional connectivity.

Also Read- Ziro Aims for Greener Future; DC Distributes Free Cloth Bags to Promote ‘Plastic Free Ziro’

The visit was facilitated by key NEEPCO officials, including Er. Sania Ngurang, Head of Plant at Pare Hydro Power Station; Er. Taba Gagung, DGM (Tech), Hydro Structure Maintenance & Infrastructure Division; and Er. Santanu Deb, DGM (Tech), Powerhouse & Switchyard Division.

The visit marked a proactive step towards ensuring infrastructure resilience, public safety, and disaster readiness ahead of the monsoon season in the region.