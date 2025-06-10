ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DC Papum Pare Visits Pare Hydro Power Station

Reviews Monsoon Preparedness and Infrastructure Issues.

Last Updated: 10/06/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: DC Papum Pare Visits Pare Hydro Power Station

PAPUM PARE – Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare, Ms. Vishakha Yadav, paid an official visit to the Pare Hydro Power Station operated by NEEPCO Limited on Tuesday to assess operational readiness and review monsoon preparedness measures.

Accompanied by District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Mr. Nima Tashi, the DC inspected key installations, including the dam site at Jampa and the Dam Control Operation Room, engaging with on-ground engineers and technical staff to understand safety protocols and operational procedures.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The DC’s visit continued to the Powerhouse and Switchyard at Sopo, where she acknowledged the dedication of engineers and staff managing this critical infrastructure.

Also Read- Mental Hospital Midpu and AP QueerStation Host LGBTQIA+ Sensitization Session

She later presided over a meeting in the Powerhouse Conference Hall, where flood preparedness and natural disaster management strategies for the upcoming monsoon season were discussed in depth.

NEEPCO officials delivered a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation outlining their preparedness measures.

The session also highlighted pressing concerns such as illegal mining, unregulated public gatherings and picnicking, and encroachment in river and reservoir buffer zones. NEEPCO requested the district administration’s intervention to mitigate these issues and ensure the safety of the facility and surrounding communities.

Also Read- Scientists, Researchers and Activists Demand Halt to Siang Upper Multipurpose Dam Construction

Responding to the concerns, DC Yadav assured full administrative support and committed to resolving these challenges at the earliest.

During the visit, the DC also inspected the Bailey Bridge connecting Sopo and Lekhi villages. Constructed through the Local Area Development Fund (LADF) of the Pare Project, the bridge exemplifies successful collaboration between NEEPCO and the local administration to enhance regional connectivity.

Also Read- Ziro Aims for Greener Future; DC Distributes Free Cloth Bags to Promote ‘Plastic Free Ziro’

The visit was facilitated by key NEEPCO officials, including Er. Sania Ngurang, Head of Plant at Pare Hydro Power Station; Er. Taba Gagung, DGM (Tech), Hydro Structure Maintenance & Infrastructure Division; and Er. Santanu Deb, DGM (Tech), Powerhouse & Switchyard Division.

The visit marked a proactive step towards ensuring infrastructure resilience, public safety, and disaster readiness ahead of the monsoon season in the region.

Tags
Last Updated: 10/06/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: ICR Naharlagun Police Extern 219 ILP Violators in Intensified Compliance Drive

Arunachal: ICR Naharlagun Police Extern 219 ILP Violators in Intensified Compliance Drive

Arunachal: 57th Bn ITBP Aalo Observes World Environment Day 2025 with Plantation Drive and Pledge to Beat Plastic Pollution

Arunachal: 57th Bn ITBP Aalo Observes World Environment Day 2025 with Plantation Drive and Pledge to Beat Plastic Pollution

Arunachal: World Environment Day Celebrated with Tree Plantation Drives at Mebo and Pasighat

Arunachal: World Environment Day Celebrated with Tree Plantation Drives at Mebo and Pasighat

Arunachal: Civil-Military Coordination Meeting Strengthens Synergy for National Security in Tawang

Arunachal: Civil-Military Coordination Meeting Strengthens Synergy for National Security in Tawang

Arunachal: Namsai Observes World Environment Day with Pledge to End Plastic Pollution and Promote Green Practices

Arunachal: Namsai Observes World Environment Day with Pledge to End Plastic Pollution and Promote Green Practices

Cleanliness & Emergency Medical Training Held in Tawang to Boost Safe and Sustainable Tourism

Arunachal: Cleanliness & Emergency Medical Training Held in Tawang to Boost Safe and Sustainable Tourism

Arunachal Pradesh Launches Statewide Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

Arunachal Pradesh Launches Statewide Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

Arunachal: Pune-based NGO Donates Oxygen Plant to Indian Army Field Hospital in Tawang

Arunachal: Pune-based NGO Donates Oxygen Plant to Indian Army Field Hospital in Tawang

Arunachal Flood: Houses, Bridges Washed Away in Dibang Valley

Arunachal Flood: Houses, Bridges Washed Away in Dibang Valley

Arunachal Pradesh Orders Closure of 386 Government Schools Due to Zero Enrolment

Arunachal Pradesh Orders Closure of 386 Government Schools Due to Zero Enrolment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button