Arunachal: Mental Hospital Midpu and AP QueerStation Host LGBTQIA+ Sensitization Session

MIDPU– In a significant step toward promoting inclusivity and mental health awareness, the State Mental Hospital Midpu, in partnership with AP QueerStation, held an LGBTQIA+ sensitization session today as part of its Pride Month 2025 celebrations.

The event, hosted at the hospital’s conference hall, witnessed the participation of doctors, counsellors, mental-health professionals, nursing staff, and other hospital personnel. It aimed to foster respectful and inclusive perspectives toward LGBTQIA+ individuals within the healthcare system.

Dr. Haniya Payee, Senior Psychiatrist (SG), challenged outdated and harmful notions that conflate LGBTQIA+ identities with mental illness. He strongly condemned the use of pseudo-medical practices like electroconvulsive therapy on queer individuals and called for their immediate abolition.

“LGBTQIA+ identities are not pathologies. It’s time we treat them with the dignity and respect they deserve,” Dr. Payee emphasized. He also highlighted the need for continued collaboration with advocacy groups like AP QueerStation to further these efforts.

The technical session was led by Sawang Wangchha, who provided a comprehensive overview of gender and sexual diversity. He explained distinctions between sex and gender, underscored the importance of affirming individuals’ identities, and debunked prevalent myths and stereotypes. Wangchha spoke passionately about the impact of rigid gender norms and the urgent need to create safe and inclusive environments for marginalized communities.

“Intersectionality is not an academic buzzword—it’s a lived reality,” he said, recounting personal stories of tribal LGBTQIA+ individuals who had to leave Arunachal Pradesh in search of safety, acceptance, and economic opportunity. These narratives, he noted, highlight the compounded discrimination faced by queer people from tribal and rural backgrounds.

Mary Siram, a healthcare professional and core member of AP QueerStation, addressed the specific medical needs of transgender individuals. She focused on access to gender-affirming treatments, including hormonal therapies, and stressed the need for sensitized medical support systems.

The session concluded with closing remarks from Dr. Hatobin Mai, ANO (MHP) and in-charge of the Tele‑Manas Cell at Mental Hospital Midpu. Dr. Mai expressed gratitude to AP QueerStation for their partnership and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to advancing queer and trans rights. He also reminded attendees of the mental-health support available through Tele‑Manas Cell, accessible by dialing 14416.

The event marked a vital moment in the ongoing efforts to build a more inclusive and compassionate healthcare environment for LGBTQIA+ individuals in Arunachal Pradesh.