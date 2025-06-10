Arunachal: Ziro Aims for Greener Future; DC Distributes Free Cloth Bags to Promote ‘Plastic Free Ziro’

ZIRO— In a proactive step towards a sustainable and eco-friendly future, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri District, Vivek H.P., handed over free cloth bags to the Bazar Welfare Committees of Hapoli and Old Ziro markets on Tuesday, under the ambitious ‘Plastic Free Ziro’ initiative.

The event, held at the Golden Jubilee Conference Hall in Ziro, marked a milestone in the district’s campaign to eliminate single-use plastics. The cloth bags, manufactured locally and featuring traditional Apatani motifs along with messages like “Clean and Green Ziro” and “Plastic Free Ziro,” were distributed as part of a collaborative initiative between the district administration and Power Grid Corporation of India under its CSR programme.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Vivek H.P. urged Self-Help Groups (SHGs) affiliated with ArSRLM and the Bazar Committees to lead the charge in making Ziro a model for other districts. He encouraged women’s SHGs to think creatively and diversify their products to include cloth-based items such as file covers, tablecloths, and curtains that reflect the region’s cultural identity.

“The aim is not just to reduce plastic use, but also to create economic opportunities rooted in our traditions,” said the DC, who is soon to be transferred from the district. His message was met with enthusiastic pledges from SHG and market committee members to carry forward the mission with full dedication.

A cloth bag manufacturing unit has already been set up in an unused government school hostel, providing both a sustainable alternative to plastic bags and livelihood opportunities for local women.

Also present at the event were Additional Deputy Commissioner Mrs Himani Meena, Circle Officer Mrs Mige Bage, officials from ArSRLM, SHG members, and Bazar Welfare Committee representatives.

The initiative marks yet another step in Ziro Valley’s journey towards environmental sustainability and community empowerment.