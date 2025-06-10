ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Ziro Aims for Greener Future; DC Distributes Free Cloth Bags to Promote ‘Plastic Free Ziro’

“The aim is not just to reduce plastic use, but also to create economic opportunities rooted in our traditions,” said the DC.

Last Updated: 10/06/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Ziro Aims for Greener Future; DC Distributes Free Cloth Bags to Promote 'Plastic Free Ziro

ZIRO— In a proactive step towards a sustainable and eco-friendly future, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri District, Vivek H.P., handed over free cloth bags to the Bazar Welfare Committees of Hapoli and Old Ziro markets on Tuesday, under the ambitious ‘Plastic Free Ziro’ initiative.

The event, held at the Golden Jubilee Conference Hall in Ziro, marked a milestone in the district’s campaign to eliminate single-use plastics. The cloth bags, manufactured locally and featuring traditional Apatani motifs along with messages like “Clean and Green Ziro” and “Plastic Free Ziro,” were distributed as part of a collaborative initiative between the district administration and Power Grid Corporation of India under its CSR programme.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Scientists, Researchers and Activists Demand Halt to Siang Upper Multipurpose Dam Construction

Speaking on the occasion, DC Vivek H.P. urged Self-Help Groups (SHGs) affiliated with ArSRLM and the Bazar Committees to lead the charge in making Ziro a model for other districts. He encouraged women’s SHGs to think creatively and diversify their products to include cloth-based items such as file covers, tablecloths, and curtains that reflect the region’s cultural identity.

“The aim is not just to reduce plastic use, but also to create economic opportunities rooted in our traditions,” said the DC, who is soon to be transferred from the district. His message was met with enthusiastic pledges from SHG and market committee members to carry forward the mission with full dedication.

Also Read- Assam down town University to Host ‘From Campus to Corporate’ Industry Interaction Session in Itanagar

A cloth bag manufacturing unit has already been set up in an unused government school hostel, providing both a sustainable alternative to plastic bags and livelihood opportunities for local women.

Also present at the event were Additional Deputy Commissioner Mrs Himani Meena, Circle Officer Mrs Mige Bage, officials from ArSRLM, SHG members, and Bazar Welfare Committee representatives.

The initiative marks yet another step in Ziro Valley’s journey towards environmental sustainability and community empowerment.

Tags
Last Updated: 10/06/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: World Environment Day Celebrated with Tree Plantation Drives at Mebo and Pasighat

Arunachal: World Environment Day Celebrated with Tree Plantation Drives at Mebo and Pasighat

Arunachal: Civil-Military Coordination Meeting Strengthens Synergy for National Security in Tawang

Arunachal: Civil-Military Coordination Meeting Strengthens Synergy for National Security in Tawang

Arunachal: Namsai Observes World Environment Day with Pledge to End Plastic Pollution and Promote Green Practices

Arunachal: Namsai Observes World Environment Day with Pledge to End Plastic Pollution and Promote Green Practices

Cleanliness & Emergency Medical Training Held in Tawang to Boost Safe and Sustainable Tourism

Arunachal: Cleanliness & Emergency Medical Training Held in Tawang to Boost Safe and Sustainable Tourism

Arunachal Pradesh Launches Statewide Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

Arunachal Pradesh Launches Statewide Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

Arunachal: Pune-based NGO Donates Oxygen Plant to Indian Army Field Hospital in Tawang

Arunachal: Pune-based NGO Donates Oxygen Plant to Indian Army Field Hospital in Tawang

Arunachal Flood: Houses, Bridges Washed Away in Dibang Valley

Arunachal Flood: Houses, Bridges Washed Away in Dibang Valley

Arunachal Pradesh Orders Closure of 386 Government Schools Due to Zero Enrolment

Arunachal Pradesh Orders Closure of 386 Government Schools Due to Zero Enrolment

Arunachal: Army Promotes Education, Hygiene & Fitness Under Operation Sadbhavna at Ziro Valley

Arunachal: Army Promotes Education, Hygiene & Fitness Under Operation Sadbhavna at Ziro Valley

Viral Video: Locals Carry Coffin Through Landslide hit Area

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button