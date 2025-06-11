Arunachal: Tawang Hosts Large-Scale Civil-Military Mock Drill to Bolster Disaster Preparedness

TAWANG— A significant joint civil-military disaster preparedness mock drill was successfully conducted today at Mhentsang Rong (Bomdir Nallah), Tawang. The exercise brought together key security forces and civil departments to enhance coordinated emergency response in the face of natural disasters such as landslides, earthquakes, flash floods, and fires.

The drill, which began at 11:30 AM, was closely supervised by Brigadier Bhupal Singh, SM, Commander of the Tawang Brigade. It involved active participation from the Indian Army, 38th Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 55th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 12th Battalion National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Tawang Fire Brigade, local police, KDS District Hospital, and Veterinary staff from the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department.

Preparations began on 10 June, with an equipment inspection and a joint briefing led by Brigadier Singh and District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Genden Tsomu. The actual drill unfolded across five different locations, simulating complex scenarios of natural disasters to evaluate real-time coordination, agility, and effectiveness of the emergency services.

Also Read- Etalin Hydropower Project Gets In-Principle Forest Clearance, Paving Way for India’s Largest Hydro Initiative

During the post-drill debriefing, Brigadier Singh lauded the successful conduct of the exercise but emphasized that real emergencies demand even faster, more precise responses. He stressed the importance of preparedness in the critical first two hours after a disaster and proposed the designation of local emergency coordinators to disseminate early warnings.

He also encouraged households in vulnerable zones to develop community-based evacuation plans, maintain emergency supplies, and undergo basic first-aid training. Brigadier Singh called for regular drills, especially during the monsoon season, to ensure sustained preparedness.

Also Read- Scientists, Researchers and Activists Demand Halt to Siang Upper Multipurpose Dam Construction

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, Superintendent of Police Dr. D.W. Thongon, and DDMO Genden Tsomu attended a virtual meeting with the Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh to assess and enhance monsoon preparedness across the region.

This coordinated effort reaffirms the commitment of both military and civilian authorities to safeguard the people of Tawang through proactive disaster management strategies.