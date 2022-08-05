Itanagar

Arunachal: Congress protest at Rajbhawan in Itanagar

The security forces personnel barricaded the route leading to the Raj Bhavan and not allowed them from marching ahead.....

August 5, 2022
ITANAGAR-  In the nationwide demonstrations by the Congress Party against the sharp price increases across the country,  Arunachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan at Itanagar was also ‘gheraoed’ by the congress party workers in protest of rising unemployment and inflation. However, security is beefed up to stop the protestors to create disturbing scenario in the city.

Holding placards, banners the Congress workers led by Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee President and former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki march to “Raj Bhavan Gherao” from the Nyokum Lapang (Ground ).

The security forces personnel barricaded the route leading to the Raj Bhavan and not allowed them from marching ahead, forcing them to stage a demonstration at the approach of road to the Raj along the NH-415.

The slogan-shouting protesters strongly condemned the Narendra Modi-led BJP government for its “wrong” policies because of which the common people are suffering immensely with the skyrocketing market prices of essential commodities hitting them hard.

Expressing deep concern over the ‘dismal’ job scenario as well as the ‘ever-rising unemployment rate, the former chief minister claimed that the highly educated unemployed youths, in absence of jobs of their choice, are compelled to apply for the post of peon, chowkidar (watchman).

Tuki said unemployment is a serious problem for society and the country. For this, each and every citizen needs to raise their voice and the government needs to ponder this with all seriousness or else who will think about the future of the upcoming generation.

“Government must ensure job security for the ‘future’ of our country. We strongly condemn the government’s ‘wrong’ policies and instead, it should make good policies for the better ease of living by the common man,” the senior Congress leader said.

“We demand the government to slash the prices of daily use market commodities, including edible oil, cooking gas and petrol/diesel, roll back the short-term Agnipath scheme and restore the old recruitment policy, and to frame a policy for giving employment to the unemployed youth,” Tuki said.

