Arunachal: Drug Addiction to be more Dangerous than Insurgency- Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR- Drug addiction to be more dangerous than insurgency, said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. CM said if the issue is not dealt properly then dark days lay ahead for the State.

The CM was addressing the valedictory ceremony of the 4-day annual conference of Superintendent of Police (SP) and Commandants of AAPBn/IBRn and Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP).

Addressing a gathering of senior police officers, the CM complimented the police department for effectively dealing with the crimes related to drugs with iron hand. Be it fighting insurgency, crimes or war against drugs, the police force has proved its mettle, he said. Declaring drug addiction to be more dangerous than insurgency, the CM said if the issue is not dealt properly then dark days lay ahead for the State.

The CM further lauded the department for making good progress in ensuring the surrender of insurgents. He assured that a surrender policy will be launched soon to rehabilitate surrendered insurgents through govt flagships programmes.

Taking note of the increasing cyber crime, the CM urged the police to leverage available technology to become an active part of the digital world to deal with the new emerging trends of crime.

He further said the role of police should not only be limited to enforcing law and order, but they must also try to become active partners in the development process. Since police officers are looked upon as role models in the society, they must motivate youths towards more positive roles in the society. Also emphasizing on community policing, the CM requested the police officers to maintain good rapport with the locals so that it would help in creating a positive atmosphere and in reducing criminal activities.

Further he urged the police department to play an active role in the successful implementation of eILP version 3 in the State. The CM informed that the version 3, which is currently being developed has the provision for auto generation of eILP permit making the entire process seamless. He also requested the police officials posted in the Assam-Arunachal border for their positive role and cooperation to facilitate early solution of the vexed boundary issue. Further he also urged them to maintain good relations with the Indian Armed Forces personnel posted in the international borders.

Earlier Home Minister Bamang Felix, Advisor to Home Minister Nyamar Karbak, Chief Secretary Dharmendra and DGP Satish Golcha also spoke.

During the occasion, the CM flagged off a fleet of police vehicles and also felicitated the awardees from the police department.