Arunachal: AR arrested one NSCN(K-YA) cadre in Longding

LONGDING- With the arrest of one NSCN(K-YA) cadre, the Security Forces deployed in Longding District achieved a major breakthrough on 03 August 2022, days ahead of the Independence Day, stated a DIPRO, Longding.

Based on a specific intelligence input, a joint team of Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles and Longding Police tracked the move of Self Styled Captain Azen Wangsu from Myanmar border till Longding District for several days.

Yesterday afternoon, the Security Forces nabbed the insurgent near Zedua village of Longding District, while he was involved in extorting money from Longding town.

The initial interrogation has revealed that, Self Styled Captain Azen Wangsu was assigned the duties of Revenue Secratery of Tirap and Longding Districts. He has confessed his involvement in extortion and rect attempts on behalf of NSCN K-YA.

The arrested cadre has been handed over to Longding Police and a FIR has been registered. The arrest of the insurgent is a massive blow to the illegal extortion and recruitment network of NSCN K-YA in Tirap and Longding Districts. It is a big relief for the locals of Nocte and Wancho Region, who were continuously threatened by the dreaded insurgent.