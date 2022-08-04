Arunachal: State Cabinet Approves Hollongi Greenfield Airport as “Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar”

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Cabinet approved the naming of the under construction Greenfield Airport as “Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar”. The decision taken in a cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu today. The meeting also took several decision related to Health & Family Welfare and Women &Child Development departments.

The State Cabinet approved the naming of the under construction Greenfield Airport as “Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar”.

Government of India accorded approval for setting up of the Greenfield Airport under the Capital Connectivity Scheme to build up fixed wing air connectivity facility to the State Capital which was a long cherished dream of the people of the State. This name of the lone Airport in the Capital city will symbolize the age-old tradition and rich cultural heritage of the tribal State and also will reflect the people’s age-old indigenous reverence on the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo).

Further the cabinet was briefed about the actionable points of the meeting of Chief Ministers with the Prime Minister held on July 24, 2022 in New Delhi. A detailed presentation was made informing on the status of saturation of 13 CSS schemes and resolved to work towards 100% saturation.

HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE DEPARTMENT

Cabinet approved the proposal of Department of Health and Family for upgradation of health infrastructure as under:

1. Setting up 6 bed Intensive Care Unit facility (5 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds + 1 Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) beds) on TURNKEY BASIS at each of six identified General/District Hospitals i.e i) BPGH Pasighat, ii) GH Aalo, iii) GH Bomdila, iv) GH Tezu v) GH Khonsa vi) GH Ziro at an estimated cost of Rs 606.15 Lakhs. These 6 hospitals will thus have a total of 36 ICU beds, out of which 30 will be adult ICU beds and 6 Paediatric ICU beds.

2. Setting up an 18 bed Paediatric Care Unit (including 4 PICU beds) at BPGH Pasighat on TURNKEY BASIS at an estimated cost of Rs 235.55 Lakhs. BPGH Pasighat will thus have 14 PCU beds and 4 PICU beds.

3. Setting up 12 bed Paediatric Care Unit (including 2 PICU beds) on TURNKEY BASIS at 8 District/General Hospitals, ie i) Yingkiong, ii) Seppa, iii) Bomdilla, iv) Tawang, v) Ziro, vi) Aalo, vii) Daporijo, viii) Namsai at an estimated cost of Rs 1070.8 Lakhs. These 8 hospitals will thus have 96 beds in all, out of which 80 will be PCU beds and 16 PICU beds.

Once established, such Intensive Care Units and Paediatric Care Units will not only provide basic critical care but also serve as standards for achieving ICU and PCU care in district hospitals of the state. These facilities will cater to the present COVID-19 pandemic needs as well as continue to provide non-covid patient care services in times to come.

The work will be executed through HLL Life Care Limited, Govt. of India Enterprise

WOMEN & CHILD DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT

The cabinet approved the “Guidelines on Adoption of Anganwadi Centres by Individuals, Organizations, Business Houses & Corporate Bodies”. “Adoption of an Anganwadi Centre“ by individuals, organizations, business houses & corporate bodies would afford an exceptional opportunity for all stakeholders to enrich the life of children and women by providing holistic support in terms of range and quality of services.