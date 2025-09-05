Arunachal: Governor confers State Award to teachers

GUWAHATI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), presented the State Awards for Teachers at the Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall, Itanagar, on 5th September 2025. A total of 40 educators, including Principals, a Headmistress, PGTs, TGTs, PETs, and PRTs, were honoured for their outstanding contributions to the advancement of education in the State.

The awardees represented both government and government-aided private schools. The ceremony was held on Teachers’ Day, observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, one of India’s most revered scholars and former President of the nation.

The Governor congratulated the award winners and said that the recognition for their sincere service to education and also a source of inspiration to nurture a generation equipped with knowledge, values, and wisdom.

He further said that they are true nation-builders, shaping young minds and the very destiny of our society, while reposing his confidence that through their commitment, the State will nurture a generation of enlightened intellectuals, able minds, and healthy bodies, ready to take Arunachal Pradesh to greater heights of progress and pride.

Sharing his observations about the education system, the Governor said that there is a compelling need to modulate the system in keeping with the times. He said that the curriculum we choose, the teaching methods, and assessments should be aligned for developing ‘capacity’ and not just for clearance or qualifying in a test.

The Governor said that higher secondary education is meant to introduce students to complexity, expose them to discipline and encourage them to form judgment. If these years are filled with preparation cycles, board syllabi, and memorizing answers, it leads to performance anxiety, he pointed.

The Governor underscored that students should learn to apply and reflect and not to just retain and reproduce. They must learn the context and not just the content. They should enter with a structure and not just ‘memory’, he said.

The Governor said that examinations should aim to assess reasoning ability and creative thinking, and not resort to fixed formats on a single-day test, which leads to artificial pressure on the students. He said that there is a need to encourage students to think and become inquisitive so that they learn to read, enhance, balance uncertainty and work with teams. A nation cannot innovate and evolve if classrooms follow a status quo mentality, he said.

The Governor, while highlighting the vital role of the teachers, advised the teaching community to update their knowledge, beyond the books, instruct with examples, and illustrate application, improve their own articulation, take students out of classrooms to enable them to learn from the environment, encourage inquisitiveness and curiosity, develop an ability to analyze, mould thought process, a spirit of cooperation, participation and collective wisdom. He also advised for caring attitude towards weak students, teaching from the life experiences of great personalities and instilling discipline through personal conduct, good habits, and virtues.

The Governor, while commending the Education Department for commemorating Dr. Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary with the State Award for Teacher, said that the day reminds all that the strength of tomorrow lies in today’s classrooms. India’s march towards Viksit Bharat 2047 will depend not only on technology and resources, but also on the minds and character of its youth, nurtured and guided by teachers.

Stating that education is the backbone of a progressive society, the Governor said that by embracing digital learning, smart classrooms, and localized content, we can reach even the remotest villages. Skill-based education must go hand in hand with academics, tapping into opportunities in hydropower, agriculture, tourism, IT, and traditional crafts. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 gives us a roadmap for flexible, multidisciplinary, and skill-oriented learning. If we implement it with sincerity, we can bridge gaps and prepare our students for the future, he said.

Sharing his observation during his district tours, the Governor stressed the need for girls’ education, discipline, health, and fitness of students and teachers, proper career guidance, and instilling in our youth a sense of duty.

The Governor, who has been emphasizing on value education, released Value Education textbooks for Class III, Class IV and Class V, brought out by the State Council of Educational Research and Training on the occasion.

Advisor to the Minister (Education) Mutchu Mithi, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar, Commissioner (Education), Amjad Tak and Secretary (Education) Ranphoa Ngowa also shared their words of encouragement on the occasion, while acknowledging the dedication of the teaching community and emphasizing the vital role of teachers in shaping the future of the State.

Sekhum Ronrang, Principal, Changlang; Smti Yayi Pada Mize, Headmistress, East Siang; Dajong Ronrang, PGT, Changlang; Bhagwan Lal Singh, PGT, East Siang; Rajen Sonar, PGT, Lower Siang; Kumud Ch Deori, PGT, Namsai; Mithlesh Kumar Pandey, PGT, Namsai; Pradip Kumar Verma, PGT, Papum Pare; Smt Nyingak Sunya, PGT, Tirap; Nabal Dobin, PGT, Upper Subansiri; Jamba Lobsang, PGT, West Kameng; Smt Joje Naksang, PGT, West Kameng; Manu Degu, PGT, Lower Dibang Valley; Smt Chaitali Bhattacharjee (TGT), Itanagar; Rakesh Kumar Thakur, TGT, East Siang; Anil Kumar, TGT, Keyi Panyor; H. Nabakantha Singha, TGT, Lower Subansiri; Barun Kumar, TGT, Namsai; Rajendra Singh, TGT, Siang; Wang Thian Hakhun, TGT, Tirap; Kameshwar Dubey, TGT, West Siang; Tej Narain Prasad, TGT, West Siang; Hage Habung, TGT, Lower Dibang Valley; Shyamal Majumder, TGT (Music) Lohit; Sanjay Kumar, PET, Changlang; Mrinal Kanti Tah, PET, West Kameng; Kuber Yadava, TGT, Kra Daadi; Jai Chandra Kumar, TGT, Siang; Smt Mudang Sumpi (PRT), ICR; Smt Tanushree Majumder (PRT), Itanagar; Nangram Kapjik, PRT, Kurung Kumey; Bhaskar Sharma, PRT, Lohit; Smt Saroj Singh, PRT, Pakke Kesang; Mahrukh Dania Neba, PRT, Upper Subansiri; Vinod Kumar, PRT, Upper Subansiri; Smt Moina Megu Lego, PRT, Lower Dibang Valley; Anand Mohan Mishra, PGT, VKV, Changlang; Rajib Konwar, Principal, VKV Anini, Dibang Valley; Ananjan Bose, TGT, VKV Oyan, East Siang, and Satyendra Yadav, PGT, VKV Seijosa, Pakke Kessang received the State Award for Teachers.