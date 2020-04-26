Arunachal- Pema Khandu mourns sad demise of former MLA Late Nido Techi

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has deeply mourned the sad demise of former MLA form Raga Late Nido Techi who left for heavenly abode on 25th April.

In his condolence letter to former MLA Nido Pavitra, son of Late Techi, Khandu wrote “with extreme grief, I write to share the pain of losing a prominent personality of political history of Arunachal Pradesh, a first generation leader Late Shri Nido Techi, former MLA who left for his heavenly abode on 25th April 2020.

Born on 2 February, 1945, in Lalin (Nido) village, Late Nido Techi served as a Government servant for 9 years before starting his political career as the Member of Pradesh Council (MPC) in 1972. Late Techi went to becoming the first MLA from Raga in 1978. He held key posts in the Government including Chairman of Estimate Committee.

Late Nido Techi was known for his simplicity and upright political personality. Apart from being very active in social service, he is still revered by the people for his dedication to uplift the downtrodden section of the society.

In his demise, our state has lost a first generation leader who led from the front. His work for the downtrodden and needy will always be remembered. I believe, leaving this mortal world will not diminish the love and affection showered on him by the people. The good soul will remain immortal.

I know this would be the most trying times for you and your family members. In this moment of grief; me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with you and share the pain inflicted on you by one of the greatest truths of life.

I pray Almighty God to bestow you with enough strength to bear this irreparable loss. May the soul of one of the first generation leaders of Arunachal Pradesh rest in peace in heavenly abode, the message said.