Arunachal Lockdown: 46 Shelter and Relief Camp functioning in all over the state

Itanagar- The government of Arunachal Pradesh is doing its best effort to support the stranded migrants and needy person in state during the nationwide lockdown. Said Secretary Disaster Management, Dani Sulu.

The Secretary said that there are 46 active Shelter and Relief Camp functioning in all over the state. West Kameng and Changlang district having the highest Shelter and Relief Camp with 6 each while Tawang and Kamle district with 5 followed by Lohit with 3 , followed by Capital Complex, Anjaw, Kra Daadi, Papum Pare with 2 each and other with 1 Shelter and Relief Camp.

As an date, 444 persons are in housed in relief camp with highest 133 in Siang district followed by Papum Pare with 131, Lower Dibang Valley with 67, capital complex with 38, Upper Siang 20, East Siang 18, East Kameng 13, West Siang 12 etc. he inform.

11 nos of food camp has been held, 23637 numbers of person were given away with food items by the government while NGOs also contributed the food items distribution to around 2675 persons. around 46543 workers given away with shelter and food by the employers/industry where they are working. Secretary informed.

State government is continue to support the stranded workers and people across and all those and actively working in providing all essential items and support approved and sanctioned by the government from time to time.

He however appeal all section of people to obey the lockdown rule and advisory of the health department and government and administration which are in the greater interest and welfare of the people. We want safe so stay at home until there is no urgency and maintains social distancing and always use mask.