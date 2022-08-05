Arunachal: Kanggong Taku inaugurates public library at Geku

PASIGHAT- The Geku-Mariyang MLA, Kanggong Taku on Thursday inaugurated a public library at Geku town in the presence of Shashvat Saurabh, Dy. Commissioner, Upper Siang Dist. EAC Geku, Principal, Degree College Geku, DDSE Upper Siang, ZPM Geku and senior leaders and officers from the district.

The library was opened for the people, especially for the book lovers of the area and visitors from outside. Taku said that public libraries are the place where a variety of books are accumulated and kept for reading. Libraries help the public and students to get more knowledge and spending time in the library is the way to increase their knowledge, added Taku.

Taku also stated that the Library is a gateway to knowledge and culture which also plays an essential role in society, providing educational materials to the visitors and also a platform that brings together the people willing to learn. Libraries help in learning and expanding our knowledge. It’s an all-encompassing source of information.