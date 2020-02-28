Arunachal: Capital Bandh paralyses life in Itanagar- LIVE UPDATE

Itanagar Capital Bandh- LIVE UPDATE: The 12 hour capital bandh called by ANYA (All Nyishi Youth Association) has paralysed life in the capital complex on Friday. Bandh begins from 5 am and will continue till 5 pm.

The bandh called by ANYA pressing various demands including suspension and arrest of then top officials of Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB) who were relieved from their respective posts after APSSB fiasco.

LIVE UPDATE

8 am: However, essential services including ambulance , para military and Magistrate vehicles are exempted from the purview of bandh.

7 am: The roads of the capital complex including National Highway 415 wore a deserted look as commercial and private vehicles were off the roads. Major business establishments, petrol pumps, financial institutions, were closed.

6:am : The ISBT wore a deserted look due to the bandh. At Naharlagun Railway station, Donyi Polo train passengers were stranded.

