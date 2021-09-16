Arunachal: Sainik School Principal calls on the Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Principal, Sainik School, East Siang, Commander Praveen Kumar Pola, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 16th September 2021. Commander Pola of Indian Navy Education Branch assumed the charge of Principal on 2nd September 2021.

The Governor impressed upon the Principal to train the students of the School to be good citizens of India. The Governor advised him to ensure that the cadets, during their schooling at Niglok, Sainik School, attain the essential qualities of humanism, scientific tamper and the spirit of inquiry and reform. Sainik School must prepare their students, inter alia, for a career in Defence Forces by training them in physical fitness, mental robustness, academic knowledge and esprit-de-corps. Nationalism should be the prime pursuit for our cadets while preparing for joining the Indian Defence Forces.

The Governor said that healthy social approach and helping attitude are the foremost tenets on which the personality growth of the cadets must be cast in the Sainik School. Students must be guided to imbibe the habit of community service, rationalism, discipline, honesty and righteousness and cultivate the mission of ‘Nation First’, he stressed.

The Governor emphasised that after the disruption due to COVID Pandemic, the Principal and his team must now work with renewed zeal and enthusiasm and rejuvenate the school activities and take the standard of the school to new heights. He asked the Principal to have a good liaison with the State Education Department and the district authorities for expediting the infrastructure development of the School.

Commander Pola assured the Governor to rise to the occasion and the expectations of the State and the parents of the cadets in letter and spirit.