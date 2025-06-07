ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: EKSWCO Urges Rijiju to Intervene in Weightlifter Sambo Lapung’s Exclusion from Commonwealth Squad

“This is not just about one athlete. It’s about a pattern of marginalization faced by sports talent from the Northeast,”..............

Last Updated: 07/06/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: EKSWCO Urges Rijiju to Intervene in Weightlifter Sambo Lapung’s Exclusion from Commonwealth Squad

ITANAGAR-  The East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organization (EKSWCO) has written to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, seeking immediate intervention in the exclusion of Sambo Lapung—a three-time national weightlifting champion—from India’s Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships team.

In a detailed representation sent on Friday, EKSWCO highlighted the injustice in the selection process by the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF), which chose Harshit Sehrawat over Lapung despite Lapung’s superior performance at multiple national championships.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Lapung, hailing from Lapung village in East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, lifted a total of 338kg to clinch gold at the 2023 Senior Nationals in Itanagar—10kg more than Sehrawat’s best. EKSWCO called the IWF’s decision “unfair and lacking transparency,” alleging it reflects ongoing bias against Northeastern athletes.

Also Read- Indian Security Forces Engage Militants in Fierce Firefight Along Indo-Myanmar Border in Longding

“This is not just about one athlete. It’s about a pattern of marginalization faced by sports talent from the Northeast,” said Raya Flago, EKSWCO Chairperson. “We request Minister Rijiju to uphold fairness and ensure Lapung is given his rightful place in the team.”

EKSWCO also demanded a review of IWF’s selection norms, a probe into Lapung’s exclusion, and long-term reforms to protect athletes from regional discrimination.

The representation concludes with an appeal to Rijiju to safeguard the trust of Northeastern youth and reinforce merit-based inclusion in Indian sports.

Tags
Last Updated: 07/06/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Siang’s First Adventure Travel Guide Trainees Excel at NIMAS Final Assessment

Arunachal: Siang’s First Adventure Travel Guide Trainees Excel at NIMAS Final Assessment

Arunachal: Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Unveils Khelo India Multipurpose Sports Complex in Kamle

Arunachal: Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Unveils Khelo India Multipurpose Sports Complex in Kamle

Arunachal State Games to be Held Annually, Declares CM Khandu

Arunachal State Games to be Held Annually, Declares CM Khandu

Arunachal: Zignu Namchoom Kicks Off 10th Rasho Yangda Football Tournament in Seppa

Arunachal: Zignu Namchoom Kicks Off 10th Rasho Yangda Football Tournament in Seppa

Arunachal: District Level Inter-School Meet 2025 Kicks Off in Tawang

Arunachal: Spring Futsal Cup 2.0 Kicks Off in Tawang

Arunachal: Spring Futsal Cup 2.0 Kicks Off in Tawang

Arunachal: Coordination Meeting Held in Yupia for 4th State Games 2025

Arunachal: Coordination Meeting Held in Yupia for 4th State Games 2025

Arunachal: Governor flags of Motorcycle Expedition

Arunachal: Governor flags of Motorcycle Expedition

Arunachal: Weeklong football training at Kiyit concludes

Arunachal: Weeklong football training at Kiyit concludes

Arunachal: Indian Army organized first Indigenous Games event at Pasighat

Arunachal: Indian Army organized first Indigenous Games event at Pasighat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button