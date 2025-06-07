Arunachal: Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Celebrated in Tawang’s Mogto-Bongkhar Block

TAWANG- The 10th day of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA) was observed with great enthusiasm today across Mogto, Gongkhar, Bongleng, and Kharung villages under the Mogto-Bongkhar Block in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district.

Organized by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tawang, in collaboration with the Departments of Agriculture and Horticulture and ICAR-NRC on Yak, Dirang, the programme drew participation from Gaonburahs, PRI members, public leaders, and numerous farmers.

At the central venue in Mogto, Dr. A.N. Tripathi, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Tawang, explained VKSA’s vision to transform Indian agriculture and elaborated on ongoing farmer support initiatives in the region.

Dr. M. Jatana from NRC on Yak delivered a practical session on silage making, while K.B. Kayastha, Entomologist, shed light on Central Sector Schemes (CSS) and emphasized Natural Farming for long-term sustainability and soil health.

Chief Guest Thuten Tashi, a prominent public leader from Mogto, stressed the need for scientific techniques and field-level training to uplift the local agrarian community. He urged both KVK and NRC on Yak to hold more demonstrations for the benefit of Mogto farmers.

In a highly interactive technical session, Lakshmipriya Borah (SMS, Plant Protection) discussed strategies for managing bacterial wilt in chillies, while Dr. Divya Pandey (SMS, Community Science) highlighted value addition of vegetables to boost farm incomes.

One of the key moments of the day was the distribution of Soil Health Cards by the Chief Guest, empowering farmers with vital knowledge on nutrient management and soil status.

The programme concluded with a field visit to Gongkhar village, where agricultural scientists and officers directly engaged with farmers, provided on-the-spot advice, and assessed crop conditions.

The VKSA programme continues to make meaningful strides in bridging science and farming, reinforcing KVK Tawang’s commitment to a more prosperous and self-reliant agricultural community.