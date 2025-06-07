ANINI- The Anini Police has been praised for their exemplary performance in a high-risk rescue and relief operation at Mawali village in Etalin Circle, following flash floods triggered by the overflowing Talo River.

Led by OC Bolok, the police team was a key component of the multi-agency Incident Response Team (IRT) that included personnel from the Indian Army, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Arunachal Pradesh Police, and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Also Read- Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Celebrated in Tawang’s Mogto-Bongkhar Block

Despite difficult terrain, landslides, and blocked roads, the police team played a crucial role in coordinating the delivery of relief materials, assisting with support rope deployment, and ensuring the safe evacuation and welfare of flood-affected villagers.

Watch A Viral Video

BRO teams successfully cleared five roadblocks, allowing access to the remote area. The Indian Army deployed drones for air-dropping essential supplies, including food and medicines, enhancing the effectiveness of the operation.

Also Read- Indian Security Forces Engage Militants in Fierce Firefight Along Indo-Myanmar Border in Longding

Superintendent of Police Manish Shaurya acknowledged the bravery and leadership of OC Bolok and announced that the police team would receive commendations and appropriate rewards for their outstanding service.

The Anini Police also expressed their gratitude to all partner agencies for their seamless cooperation and reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to public safety and emergency responsiveness.