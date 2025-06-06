ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Indian Security Forces Engage Militants in Fierce Firefight Along Indo-Myanmar Border in Longding

No casualties were reported among the Indian forces, said defence spokes person.

Last Updated: 06/06/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Indian Security Forces Engage Militants in Fierce Firefight Along Indo-Myanmar Border in Longding
Representational AI Image

LONGDING- Indian security forces launched a targeted operation against suspected militants in Pongchau Circle, Longding district, along the Indo-Myanmar border, following specific intelligence inputs.

The operation, involving personnel from the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, unfolded in the dense forests of Arunachal Pradesh, a region known for its challenging terrain and proximity to the 1,643-km unfenced border with Myanmar.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

During the patrol, security forces spotted unidentified individuals and issued a challenge, only to be met with heavy and indiscriminate gunfire from the militants, who were armed with heavy-caliber weapons. The Indian troops responded swiftly, engaging in an intense firefight.

Also Read- ICR Naharlagun Police Extern 219 ILP Violators in Intensified Compliance Drive

The militants eventually retreated across the international border into Myanmar, leveraging the thick jungle cover and rugged landscape to escape. No casualties were reported among the Indian forces, said defence spokes person.

A thorough search of the area was conducted post-encounter, but the militants had already fled. The operation underscores the persistent security challenges along the India-Myanmar border, which spans Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km), and Mizoram (510 km).

Also Read- Minor Girl Rescued from Human Trafficking Network in Upper Subansiri; 5 Arrested

Security forces remain on high alert, coordinating with civil administration and intelligence agencies to ensure stability in this sensitive border area. The incident highlights the need for continued vigilance to counter cross-border militant threats and maintain peace in the region.

Th operation underscores the continued vigilance and preparedness of Indian forces in safeguarding the nation’s borders against insurgent activities.

Tags
Last Updated: 06/06/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Army Promotes Education, Hygiene & Fitness Under Operation Sadbhavna at Ziro Valley

Arunachal: Army Promotes Education, Hygiene & Fitness Under Operation Sadbhavna at Ziro Valley

Viral Video: Locals Carry Coffin Through Landslide hit Area

Viral Video: Man Crosses Dangerous River on Broken Bridge in Flood-Hit Arunachal

Viral Video: Man Crosses Dangerous River on Broken Bridge in Flood-Hit Arunachal

Arunachal: 85th Birth Anniversary of Lummer Dai Celebrated in Pasighat with Statue Unveiling and Literary Tributes

Arunachal: 85th Birth Anniversary of Lummer Dai Celebrated in Pasighat with Statue Unveiling and Literary Tributes

Arunachal: Itanagar’s Green Warriors Tackle Plastic Waste, Collect Over 4,800 Items in Cleanup Drive

Arunachal: Itanagar ‘s Green Warriors Tackle Plastic Waste, Collect Over 4,800 Items in Cleanup Drive

Arunachal Flood: Nine Dead, Dozens Displaced as Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc

Arunachal Flood: Nine Dead, Dozens Displaced as Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Inaugurates New Infrastructure at Oju Mission School, Lauds Legacy of Late Binny Yanga

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Inaugurates New Infrastructure at Oju Mission School, Lauds Legacy of Late Binny Yanga

Arunachal: Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Empowers Leparada Farmers with Modern Agricultural Insights

Arunachal: Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Empowers Leparada Farmers with Modern Agricultural

Arunachal: Governor Honours Armed Forces Units with Citations for Exemplary Service and Border Security

Arunachal: Governor Honours Armed Forces Units with Citations for Exemplary Service and Border Security

Arunachal: Seven Killed in Devastating Landslide in East Kameng

Arunachal: Seven Killed in Devastating Landslide in East Kameng

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button