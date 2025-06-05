Arunachal: Minor Girl Rescued from Human Trafficking Network in Upper Subansiri; 5 Arrested

DAPORIJO– In a significant breakthrough, the Upper Subansiri District Police successfully rescued a minor girl from an inter-state human trafficking and forced marriage racket, arresting five individuals linked to the crime.

The operation, conducted in close coordination with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Daporijo, was launched following a tip-off received from Assam.

The information, relayed by Protection Officer Tonia Natam, revealed that a minor girl from Lakhimpur district, Assam, had been trafficked under the pretense of domestic employment and was being coerced into marriage.

A case was registered at Dumporijo Police Station (DMJ PS Case No. 06/25) under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, 2012, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

On May 8, 2025, acting on leads, the minor was rescued from the residence of Bojum Ekke in Lida village, Dumporijo. Investigations revealed she had been forcibly married to Taji Slyum.

Arrested individuals include:

Taji Slyum (40) – Alleged to have forcibly married the victim Mofidul Islam (30) – From Lakhimpur, Assam Bojum Ekke (45) – Local resident of Lida village Abdul Motalib – From Lakhimpur, Assam Padumi Das – Previously accused in a 2021 abduction case in Laluk, Assam

Police are continuing the investigation to trace and arrest others involved in the trafficking network. The Upper Subansiri Police reaffirmed their commitment to protecting vulnerable minors and cracking down on human trafficking.