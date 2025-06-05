ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

At Mebo, nearly 100 saplings of various native species were planted under the leadership of ADC Mebo, Mrs Nancy Yirang and Mission Manager, Mrs Olen Megu Damin.

Arunachal: World Environment Day Celebrated with Tree Plantation Drives at Mebo and Pasighat

PASIGHAT – ( By Maksam Tayeng )-  World Environment Day was observed with vibrant tree plantation drives in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Two significant events were held — one at Torang village in Mebo under the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM), and another at the DPVN School campus in Pasighat, in collaboration with the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), Pasighat.

At Mebo, nearly 100 saplings of various native species were planted under the leadership of ADC Mebo, Mrs  Nancy Yirang and Mission Manager, Mrs  Olen Megu Damin. The saplings were provided by Mebo Forest Range Officer, Domek Koyu, under the Pasighat Forest Division.

Simultaneously, a joint plantation programme was held at Donyi-Polo Vidya Niketan (DPVN), Pasighat at Talom Rukbo Nagar. The event was organized by DPVN school management, CHF Pasighat, and the College of Agriculture. Notable dignitaries including Dr. Anupam Mishra, Vice-Chancellor of Central Agricultural University, Imphal, Prof. B.N. Hazarika, Dean, CHF Pasighat, and SP East Siang, Pankaj Lamba, were present.

Also attending were ASVS President, Bodong Yirang, DPVN Principal Vidya Kant Jha, and Dr. Kaling Dai, retired Joint Director of Health Services.

Dr. Anupam Mishra, in his address, appreciated the green efforts of the people and government of Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing the importance of maintaining ecological balance through tree conservation.

Tags
