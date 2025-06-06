ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 57th Bn ITBP Aalo Observes World Environment Day 2025 with Plantation Drive and Pledge to Beat Plastic Pollution

Commandant Anil Kumar addressed the gathering and emphasized the need for continuous environmental action,...........

AALO- The 57th Battalion of ITBP, Aalo, observed World Environment Day 2025 with a vibrant plantation drive on its campus in coordination with the Forest Department, Aalo, reinforcing the global theme “Beat Plastic Pollution.”

The initiative, led by Anil Kumar, Commandant, 57th Bn ITBP, witnessed active participation from ITBP personnel, their families, students, and residents from the nearby village Darka. A wide variety of saplings were planted across the campus to enhance green cover and promote ecological awareness.

As part of the observance, all attendees, including children and women, took a pledge to avoid polythene use and to carry cloth bags while shopping. The moment was marked with collective enthusiasm and commitment to sustainable living.

Also Read-  World Environment Day Celebrated with Tree Plantation Drives at Mebo and Pasighat

Commandant Anil Kumar addressed the gathering and emphasized the need for continuous environmental action, encouraging families and students to plant trees not only on Environment Day but also on personal and national occasions such as birthdays and Independence Day.

He expressed concern over the impact of urbanization and industrialization on nature, citing deforestation and global warming as serious threats to the planet. “Let this not be a one-day effort. Make tree plantation a habit — a gift to the Earth,” he urged.

Also Read- Namsai Observes World Environment Day with Pledge to End Plastic Pollution and Promote Green Practices

Mrs Jaishree Tandon, Advocate and Chief Patron of HWWA, 57th Bn ITBP, along with other members of the association, joined the drive and took a collective pledge to combat plastic pollution and promote environmental stewardship.

Sh. Gopin Padu, DFO, Aalo Division, along with forest officials, joined hands with ITBP personnel and their families during the event. Commandant Anil Kumar extended his heartfelt thanks to the Forest Department for their support and active participation.

Senior officers including Sh. Kuljeet Singh, DC (Engr) and Sh. Vinod Kumar, AC (Tele) were also present, reinforcing the spirit of unity and responsibility toward environmental conservation.

The event ended with a renewed call to action and solidarity among all participants to protect the planet and ensure a cleaner, greener future.

