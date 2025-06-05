ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Namsai Observes World Environment Day with Pledge to End Plastic Pollution and Promote Green Practices

MLA Namchoom stressed the urgent need for environmental conservation and highlighted the harmful effects of single-use plastic.

Last Updated: 05/06/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Namsai Observes World Environment Day with Pledge to End Plastic Pollution and Promote Green Practices

NAMSAI-  The World Environment Day celebration on the theme “One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution” was held today at the District Secretariat, Namsai, in the presence of MLA-cum-Advisor to HM (RWD, Sports & Youth Affairs), Chau Zingnu Namchoom, along with Deputy Commissioner C R Khampa, Superintendent of Police Sangey Thinley, ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, ADCs, HoDs, government officials, and Anganwadi workers.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Namchoom stressed the urgent need for environmental conservation and highlighted the harmful effects of single-use plastic.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Governor Leads Green Push on World Environment Day at Raj Bhavan

He urged the public to adopt eco-friendly alternatives and emphasized the role of Anganwadi workers in raising awareness within local communities. He also called on government office bearers to ensure cleanliness and green practices within their office premises.

As part of the event, all attendees took a pledge to support the national campaign against plastic pollution. A mass tree plantation drive was also conducted within the Secretariat premises under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, reinforcing the message of sustainability.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh Launches Statewide Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

In a significant move towards digital empowerment, 5G smartphones procured under the MLA-LAD fund were distributed to Anganwadi workers to support efficient data entry in the POSHAN portal.

The event underscored Namsai district’s firm commitment to promoting environmental responsibility, digital inclusion, and community participation in national missions.

Tags
Last Updated: 05/06/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Itanagar’s Green Warriors Tackle Plastic Waste, Collect Over 4,800 Items in Cleanup Drive

Arunachal: Itanagar ‘s Green Warriors Tackle Plastic Waste, Collect Over 4,800 Items in Cleanup Drive

Arunachal Flood: Nine Dead, Dozens Displaced as Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc

Arunachal Flood: Nine Dead, Dozens Displaced as Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Inaugurates New Infrastructure at Oju Mission School, Lauds Legacy of Late Binny Yanga

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Inaugurates New Infrastructure at Oju Mission School, Lauds Legacy of Late Binny Yanga

Arunachal: Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Empowers Leparada Farmers with Modern Agricultural Insights

Arunachal: Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Empowers Leparada Farmers with Modern Agricultural

Arunachal: Governor Honours Armed Forces Units with Citations for Exemplary Service and Border Security

Arunachal: Governor Honours Armed Forces Units with Citations for Exemplary Service and Border Security

Arunachal: Seven Killed in Devastating Landslide in East Kameng

Arunachal: Seven Killed in Devastating Landslide in East Kameng

Arunachal: Toko Tatung Appointed NCP State President for Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Toko Tatung Appointed NCP State President for Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Assures Public Consent for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Assures Public Consent for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Arunachal Pradesh to Set Up Community Radio Stations for Inclusive Local Communication and Development

Arunachal Pradesh to Set Up Community Radio Stations for Inclusive Local Communication and Development

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Launches ₹750 Crore Education Infrastructure Projects Across the State

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Launches ₹750 Crore Education Infrastructure Projects Across the State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button