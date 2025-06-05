Arunachal: Namsai Observes World Environment Day with Pledge to End Plastic Pollution and Promote Green Practices

NAMSAI- The World Environment Day celebration on the theme “One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution” was held today at the District Secretariat, Namsai, in the presence of MLA-cum-Advisor to HM (RWD, Sports & Youth Affairs), Chau Zingnu Namchoom, along with Deputy Commissioner C R Khampa, Superintendent of Police Sangey Thinley, ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, ADCs, HoDs, government officials, and Anganwadi workers.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Namchoom stressed the urgent need for environmental conservation and highlighted the harmful effects of single-use plastic.

He urged the public to adopt eco-friendly alternatives and emphasized the role of Anganwadi workers in raising awareness within local communities. He also called on government office bearers to ensure cleanliness and green practices within their office premises.

As part of the event, all attendees took a pledge to support the national campaign against plastic pollution. A mass tree plantation drive was also conducted within the Secretariat premises under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, reinforcing the message of sustainability.

In a significant move towards digital empowerment, 5G smartphones procured under the MLA-LAD fund were distributed to Anganwadi workers to support efficient data entry in the POSHAN portal.

The event underscored Namsai district’s firm commitment to promoting environmental responsibility, digital inclusion, and community participation in national missions.