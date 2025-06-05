Arunachal: Cleanliness & Emergency Medical Training Held in Tawang to Boost Safe and Sustainable Tourism

TAWANG- In a proactive move to enhance safety and hygiene standards in the tourism sector, an awareness-cum-hands-on training programme was held today at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Tawang. Spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, the event was jointly organized by the Department of Tourism, Tawang, and KDS District Hospital.

The training, targeting taxi and tour operators, hoteliers, and homestay owners, focused on essential aspects of cleanliness and emergency medical kit usage—crucial for a high-altitude destination like Tawang.

Addressing the participants, DC Darang stressed the life-saving potential of basic first-aid skills and urged all service providers to equip their premises and vehicles with portable oxygen cylinders as a standard safety measure.

Emphasizing environmental responsibility, the DC announced that plastic and PET bottles will no longer be allowed beyond the Giant Buddha for tourists traveling to Bumla and other key destinations. He also encouraged waste segregation, composting of kitchen waste, and promotion of organic home gardening as part of the district’s eco-tourism push.

District Tourism Officer Tsering Dekey welcomed the attendees and appreciated their active involvement. She also acknowledged the vital support of the health department and called on all stakeholders to comply with district guidelines for a cleaner, safer tourism experience.

The medical session, conducted by a team from KDS District Hospital under DMO Dr. Thupten Lhamu and Medical Superintendent Dr. Tenzin Kunga, provided hands-on training in portable oxygen kit usage, CPR, and the management of high-altitude sickness.

The event received a positive response and marked a concrete step towards reinforcing Tawang’s image as a responsible, health-conscious, and environmentally sustainable tourist destination.