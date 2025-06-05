Arunachal Pradesh Launches Statewide Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

ITANAGAR – The Arunachal Pradesh government has initiated a comprehensive statewide operation to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, as announced by state officials on Thursday. The crackdown, aligned with directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), aims to enforce strict compliance with the Inner Line Permit (ILP) provisions and address undocumented immigration across the state.

The decision was finalized during a high-level meeting on June 4, 2025, chaired by Advisor to the Home Minister Mutchu Mithi and Director General of Police Anand Mohan. Senior police officials, including Inspector Generals and Superintendents of Police, attended the meeting, which focused on establishing district-level task forces to detect and verify individuals suspected of residing illegally in Arunachal Pradesh. These task forces will work in coordination with national security forces to ensure a thorough and efficient operation.

The move follows the MHA’s directive last month, which set a 30-day deadline for all states and Union Territories to verify the credentials of suspected illegal immigrants, particularly from Bangladesh and Myanmar. The crackdown is part of a broader national effort to address illegal immigration, which has gained momentum since political changes in Bangladesh in August 2024.

States like Gujarat, Delhi, and Assam have also intensified efforts to identify and deport undocumented migrants, with over 2,000 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants reportedly deported nationwide since the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025.

Arunachal Pradesh, which shares a sensitive border with China, Bhutan, and Myanmar, requires all non-residents to obtain an ILP for entry. The state government has emphasized that violations of ILP regulations will face strict enforcement. “Our priority is to safeguard the state’s security and ensure compliance with legal entry protocols,” an official stated, highlighting the role of district task forces in conducting meticulous identity checks.

The crackdown has sparked discussions about balancing national security with humanitarian considerations. While the operation aims to address illegal immigration, concerns have been raised about ensuring due process, as highlighted by recent reports of deportations bypassing court proceedings in other states. Arunachal Pradesh authorities have assured that the verification process will be thorough and transparent, with coordination between local administration, police, and central agencies.