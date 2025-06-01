Viral Video: Man Crosses Dangerous River on Broken Bridge in Flood-Hit Arunachal

VIRAL VIDEO- This Viral video captured in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh showing a man crossing a dangerously flooded river using a makeshift or damaged suspension bridge.

This gripping video— is likely from a remote village of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh—captures a local man attempting to cross a raging, swollen river using what remains of a damaged hanging bridge.

The bridge appears to be made of bamboo, rope, and wooden planks, many of which are either washed away or submerged due to incessant heavy rainfall over the past several days.

The visuals portray a scene of both resilience and desperation:

The man clutches the upper ropes as the roaring waters surge beneath him, threatening to sweep away the bridge at any moment.

With no protective gear or support, he braves the crossing, showcasing the everyday reality for those living in some of India’s most inaccessible and disaster-prone terrain.

Why This Matters