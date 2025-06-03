Arunachal: IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang Inspects STP Work at Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN- In a strong push for improving sanitation infrastructure, Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Tamme Phassang, conducted an on-site inspection of the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) under construction in Naharlagun on Tuesday. He was joined by senior IMC officials, including the Commissioner, and several Corporators.

The visit was aimed at reviewing the progress and evaluating the quality of work on the key urban project. Addressing the contractors and executing agency on-site, Mayor Phassang issued clear instructions to stick to the project timeline without compromising on quality, safety, or workmanship.

Also Read- Guwahati Doctor Missing in Parshuram Kund, Belongings Found at Resort

“This project is crucial for improving sanitation and public health in the region. Timely and quality execution is non-negotiable,” he asserted.

Highlighting the project’s importance for the Itanagar Capital Region, the Mayor stressed the need for regular monitoring, inter-departmental coordination, and strict accountability from all stakeholders to prevent delays.

He reiterated IMC’s commitment to enhancing urban infrastructure and assured the public of continued efforts to provide efficient civic amenities in Naharlagun and surrounding areas.