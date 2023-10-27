Arunachal: Tarh Tarak, Nima Sange selected as new President and Secretary General of TSGAP

ITANAGAR- Tarh Tarak and Nima Sange has been selected as President and Secretary General of Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh ( TSGAP ) and decided to constitute the team within a week for further activation of various programme.

A meeting of Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh (TSGAP) was held under the Chairmanship of Tanyong Tatak former Minister at Hotel Todo, Itanagar, where new president and Secretary General has been selected.

Tarh Tarak State BJP Vice-President while accepting the post of president and assured to lead the organization with team spirit to fulfill the aim and objectives of the Tibet Support Groups along with the rest of the country.

Tarak strongly endorsing the middle way approach of the Central Tibetan Administration to resolved the Tibet issue. He assured to continue support on Tibetan issues by organizing awareness in the state to gather support for Tibetan cause.

Nima Sange and Anok Wangsa founder member of the TSGAP highlighted on the status on the Tibet and Tibetan issues and stressed to take-up various activities related the Tibet and Tibetan issues with due consultation with the Apex organization “ Core Group for Tibetan Cause-India”.

They said that due to the untimely demised of Late Gicho Kabak former President of TSGAP on 22nd October 2021; the post of President was lying vacant and looking for suitable person to the coveted post.

Tanyong Tatak former vice-President of TSGAP while congratulating Tarh Tarak and Nima Sange on being appointed as the President and Secretary General of TSGAP said that Tibetan issues is very important for the country. He said that the Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh (TSGAP) was formed on 10th March 2013 under the apex organization “Core Group for Tibetan Cause-India”.

Meanwhile the meeting was attended by Anok Wangsa (former Minister ) Chairman State Level Vigilance & Monitoring Committee, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Tarh Tarak State BJP Vice-President, Smti Tadar Hanghi Corporator IMC Itanagar, Porchu Tamin Convener Library Cell, Nima Sange Co-Convener Media Department State BJP, District In-Charges Tadar Akap, Dera Techi, Smti Yamak Modi, Director of the company Kaku Israel Tamin and other social activist and BJP karyakartas.

The members of TSGAP observed two minutes silence to pay homage to those who has immolated themselves for Tibet and Tibetan cause.