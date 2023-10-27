Arunachal: District Handloom Expo held at Namsai

NAMSAI- A District handloom Expo (DHE) was organized at Town Club Namsai by Weavers Service Centre, Guwahati sponsored by O/o Development Commissioner (Handloom), MoT, Govt. of India. The 5 days DHE to be commenced from 27.10.23 to 31.10.23 was inaugurated by Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, ZPC Namsai.

During her address, Urmila thanked all the participants for taking part in the expo cum exhibition and urged to continue the tradition of weaving. “Our weavers are the ones who are still holding our tradition in their weave and design which our identity”, she said. She visited each stalls and interacted with all the weavers and artisans.

Other Dignitaries Nondo Doka, Assistant Director, Industry Dept. Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Dugbin Ete, Development Officer Sericulture Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh and Nang R. Longphong,Television Technician, DIPRO, Namsai were present.

The meeting started with a welcome speech by Utpal Ch. Baro, Assistant Director(D), Weavers’ Service Centre, Guwahati, Extension Centre Itanagar. Through his speech, he explained about the benefits of this DHE along with schemes of MoT, Govt, of India for the upliftment/welfare of handloom weavers.

Dugbin Ete encouraged the weavers and explained them about the various opportunity which weavers should grab for their development and also urged them to be more energetic and passionate about their profession for better growth.

Around 30 participants were present from various district of Arunachal Pradesh in the Expo where 20% participants were handicraft artisans.

The organisers are hoping for large number of footfall and good sales figure which will benefit the weavers.

The Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India is celebrating “ Khadi Mahotsav across the country from 1st October,2023 to 31st October,2023, “Khadi Mahotsav” is an initiative to promote and popularise Khadi among the people