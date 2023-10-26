Arunachal: 400 Govt Schools with Zero Attendance Shut Down in the state

ITANAGAR– “We have taken education very seriously. In fact we have shut down about 400 government schools having zero attendance. The process is still on, stated Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Khandu said “We don’t need more schools but we need quality education from the existing schools for which government is extending all support”.

Khandu disclosed this at a Platinum Jubilee celebration event of Government Secondary School, Balek, which was declared a ‘Heritage School’.

Khandu said that from 3-4 schools established before Independence, Arunachal Pradesh today has more than 3000 government schools across the state.

“We have faced immense challenges particularly in the education sector but we have kept our progress steadfast,” he said.

He, however, emphasized on quality rather than quantity.

“We have focused more on establishing schools after schools without keeping an eye on quality of education being imparted in these schools,” he pointed.

Khandu blamed the huge number of schools without proper infrastructure and manpower in the state on ‘politics of appeasement’.

He asserted that his government does not believe in political appeasement but on quality of schemes and projects.