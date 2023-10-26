Arunachal: DPGC Organizes Heritage Walk at District Museum

AALO- The Department of History, Donyi-Polo Govt. College (DPGC), Kamki today hosted a heritage walk at District Museum, Aalo to provide opportunity to students to appreciate and value culture diversity and to learn indigenous culture of the region which is fast disappearing in the wake of modernization.

The heritage walk was part of the Department’s effort to engage the community and promote public understanding of history and culture.

The walk, which was led by Mr Duli Ete, Assistant Professor (History) took the participants through the museum’s ethnographic exhibits and featured discussions on Cultural Heritage and Ethno-culture tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.

The custom guided tour was a free event attended by over 50 History Honours students of B.A. 1st and 3rd Semester participated in the walk, in which they were exposed to the region’s diverse cultural heritage as well as the challenges and opportunities that it faces today.