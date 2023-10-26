ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DPGC Organizes Heritage Walk at District Museum

The heritage walk was part of the Department’s effort to engage the community and promote public understanding of history and culture.

Last Updated: October 26, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: DPGC Organizes Heritage Walk at District Museum

AALO-  The Department of History, Donyi-Polo Govt. College (DPGC), Kamki today hosted a heritage walk at District Museum, Aalo to provide opportunity to students to appreciate and value culture diversity and to learn indigenous culture of the region which is fast disappearing in the wake of modernization.

The heritage walk was part of the Department’s effort to engage the community and promote public understanding of history and culture.

Also Read- CEO visits Ziro to oversee preliminary poll preparedness

The walk, which was led by Mr Duli Ete, Assistant Professor (History) took the participants through the museum’s ethnographic exhibits and featured discussions on Cultural Heritage and Ethno-culture tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.

Related Articles

The custom guided tour was a free event attended by over 50 History Honours students of B.A. 1st and 3rd Semester participated in the walk, in which they were exposed to the region’s diverse cultural heritage as well as the challenges and opportunities that it faces today.

Tags
Last Updated: October 26, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: KVK East Kameng Conducted Training cum Demonstration Programme at Vibrant Village, Chayang Tajo

Arunachal: KVK East Kameng Conducted Training cum Demonstration Programme at Chayang Tajo

Arunachal: SC Grants Interim Relief To BJP MLA Dasanglu Pul Whose Election Was Set Aside By HC

Arunachal: SC Grants Interim Relief To BJP MLA Dasanglu Pul Whose Election Was Set Aside By HC

Arunachal: Cabinet creates two new circles, Paye and Nyorig

Arunachal: Cabinet creates two new circles, Paye and Nyorig

Kerala: Arunachal girl found hanging in convent at Alappuzha, case registered

Kerala: Arunachal girl found hanging in convent at Alappuzha, case registered

IAF Considers Air Show in Arunachal Pradesh: Air Marshal SP Dharkar

IAF Considers Air Show in Arunachal Pradesh: Air Marshal SP Dharkar

Arunachal: The Fit@50+ ‘Summits and Steering Wheels’ Expedition  begins from Dirang

Arunachal: The Fit@50+ ‘Summits and Steering Wheels’ Expedition  begins from Dirang

Arunachal: IG SSB, visits 67 BN Lungla

Arunachal: IG SSB, visits 67 BN Lungla

Arunachal: Mentor Secretary tours Lower Subansiri District

Arunachal: Mentor Secretary tours Lower Subansiri District

Arunachal: Assam Rifle conducts Free Medical Camp atLawnu and Mopaghat in Longding

Arunachal: Assam Rifle conducts Free Medical Camp atLawnu and Mopaghat in Longding

Arunachal: Seva Aap ke Dwar held at Ozakho village in Longding

Arunachal: Seva Aap ke Dwar held at Ozakho village in Longding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button