Arunachal: Civil-Military Coordination Meeting Strengthens Synergy for National Security in Tawang

TAWANG- A Civil-Military Coordination Meeting was held this afternoon at the Tawang Brigade conference hall, aimed at reinforcing the cooperation between the civilian administration, armed forces, and local community leaders in the region.

The meeting saw the participation of Heads of Offices, ex-servicemen, and Gaon Burahs, marking a significant step towards fostering stronger ties between the civilian population and the military in Tawang.

Brigadier Bhupal Singh, SM, Commander of Tawang Brigade, addressed the gathering, underscoring the evolving security landscape.

He emphasized that security today is a collective responsibility, stating, “Every citizen has a crucial role to play in safeguarding our society and nation.”

Brigadier Singh stressed the importance of information sharing and community support in tackling both internal and external threats, while also highlighting the risks posed by misleading social media propaganda on youth. He urged all stakeholders to stay vigilant and responsible.

The Brigadier also commended the role of the District Administration, particularly under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, in nurturing a positive and enduring civil-military relationship.

DC Darang reciprocated the sentiments, expressing gratitude to the Tawang Brigade for initiating this meaningful dialogue. He emphasized that, “The synergy between civilians and the Army is vital to maintain peace and unity.”

The meeting concluded with a farewell lunch hosted by the Tawang Brigade in honor of the outgoing Deputy Commissioner, Kanki Darang. During the event, the Brigade presented him with a memento to express their appreciation for his dedicated service and extended their best wishes for his future endeavors.

This meeting further strengthened the civil-military coordination in Tawang, reaffirming their shared commitment to national security and social harmony in this strategically significant region.