Arunachal

Arunachal: DC of Lower Subansiri visits the landslide affected areas in Ziro Valley



Last Updated: 12/06/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: DC of Lower Subansiri visits the landslide affected areas in Ziro Valley

ZIRO-  To assess the extent of the damage and to coordinate the necessary resources for effective restoration, the new Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri District, Mrs  Oli Perme visited the recent landslide affected areas in Ziro Valley on Thursday, June 12.

The landslide affected areas visited by DC Oli Perme included Rann Poliyang Kobbi in which two people were killed on May 30, National Highway 13 connecting Ziro to Kamle and Upper Subansiri Districts which was badly affected in recent rains and Seeh Lake at Biiri among others.

She also directed the EE Highway and officials of Puna Hinda Construction to remain alert with men and machineries on standby for swift response to landslides and roadblocks on NH 13 throughout the monsoon as more rainfall is expected in June-July Month.

Among others, SP Keni Bagra, SDO Hage Tarung, DDMO Nima Drema, EE Highway Hage Tachang and Officials from Puna Hinda Constructions accompanied DC.

