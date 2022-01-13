Arunachal: Drug dealer apprehended in Longding

LONGDING- Assam Rifles and Longding Police arrested one drug dealer along with Brown Sugar worth of Rs eight laksh.

Based on a specific intelligence input regarding presence of a drug dealer in possession of contraband items in Pongchau, a joint team of Longding Battalion Assam Rifles and Pongchau Police apprehended a drug dealer on 12 January 2022.

The drug dealer was found in possession of four packets comprising 41.25 gm of Brown Sugar worth Rs 8,25,000/- and the sale proceeds of Brown Sugar worth Rs 1,000/-