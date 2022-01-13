North East

"Indian Achievers' Award 2021-22" conferred to dynamic industrialist Dr. GD Dhanuka

A firm devotee of the almighty and Maa Kamakhya, he believes in “doing his best and leaving the rest to God.”

January 13, 2022
"Indian Achievers' Award 2021-22" conferred to dynamic industrialist Dr. GD Dhanuka

GUWAHATI- India’s Most Coveted Award, presented by Indian Achievers’ Forum, Recognising Achievements since 2000 announced the prestigious “Indian Achievers’ Award 2021-22” for India. Young and dynamic industrialist from North East India Dr. Ghanshyam Das Dhanuka was the recipient of the “Indian Achievers’ Award” for the year 2021-22.

Dr. G.D. Dhanuka educated at LSE and LUMS (U.K.), he pursued Leadership programs with Harvard Business School and IIM, Ahmedabad and also holds an LLB degree. He believes “India’s Social and Economic Empowerment is not a one time event, but a Journey in itself” and is a true epitome of the “Think Global, Act Local” ideology.

Taking over a century old family traditions from his father Ashok Kumar  Dhanuka, he is engaged in Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics (GRD Pharmaceuticals), Hospitality (Hotel Millennium), Green Energy, Real Estate, Infrastructural developments and Food Industries.

His philanthropic initiatives include providing free Ayurvedic treatment and medicines, providing free education for  underprivileged girls, being a Danveer Member (Marwari Hospitals), providing shelters for animals (Shree Gauhati Gaushala).

Dr. G.D. Dhanuka is the Chapter Chair of the YPO (Young Presidents’ Organisation), North East India, the Secretary of Laghu Udyog Bharati, North East India, the General Secretary of Marwari Hospitals, Guwahati and the founder member of the EO (Entrepreneurs Organisation), Assam.

He was the only industrialist from North East India to be invited as a panel speaker in the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Forum at the Global Investors Summit, “Advantage Assam”. Besides this year’s “Indian Achievers’ Award”, he has been recognised as “Visionary Leader in Assam and North East” by the TIMES Group in the year 2020 and numerous other awards and certificates of excellence by various organisations and partners.

A firm devotee of the almighty and Maa Kamakhya, he believes in “doing his best and leaving the rest to God.”

