Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Women Empowerment Events

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University, Itanagar, organized a series of programmes focusing on women’s empowerment, legal awareness, and inclusive development, bringing together academicians, legal experts, medical professionals, and government officials for discussions on gender rights, leadership, and the vision of a developed India by 2047.

As part of the celebrations marking International Women’s Day, the university hosted a One-Day Legal Awareness Programme aimed at promoting women’s empowerment through legal education and awareness.

The programme began with a welcome address by Tarh Naki, member of the Forum for Legal Literacy (FFL), who highlighted the significance of legal awareness among students and women in society. The keynote address was delivered by Radilu Chai Techi, Chairperson of FFL, who emphasized the role of legal education in strengthening democratic values and enabling women to understand and exercise their rights.

Several experts participated in technical sessions during the programme. Dr. Zilpha Modi, Assistant Professor at Rajiv Gandhi University, spoke on gender rights and entitlements. Dr. Hirendra Kashyap, District and Sessions Judge of Yupia, discussed legal protections available to women under Indian law.

Psychiatric Social Worker Dagrik Gora Ingo from Midpu State Mental Hospital addressed the importance of mental health awareness among students, while Dr. Cholaraja M., Assistant Professor at the Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, delivered a presentation on women’s empowerment with special reference to political participation.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Prakash Divakaran as Special Guest. The Guest of Honour, Nisha Mol C., Second-in-Command of the 138 Battalion CRPF in Senkiview, encouraged students to pursue leadership roles and careers in uniformed services.

The programme was graced by the Chief Guest, Yalem Tage Burang, Chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, who stressed the importance of strengthening institutional mechanisms and legal awareness to safeguard women’s rights and dignity.

On the occasion, the university also conferred the “Women Educational Excellence Award” on six women faculty members in recognition of their outstanding contributions to education, research, and academic excellence.

In another initiative, Himalayan University hosted a Special Outreach Programme on “Nari Shakti & Viksit Bharat @ 2047” in collaboration with the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Regional Office Itanagar.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by Utsav Parmar, IIS, Joint Director of CBC, who highlighted the importance of women’s empowerment in achieving the national vision of a developed India by 2047. Nyem Acham formally welcomed the gathering.

Keynote sessions were delivered by Dr. Ibraheem Khan, Head of the Department of Special Education at Himalayan University, who spoke on inclusive growth and gender equity in nation-building, and Dr. Bengia Chirchi, Gynecologist at Ramkrishna Mission Hospital, Itanagar, who discussed women’s health and awareness as key pillars of social development.

The programme also featured a cultural segment with a folk dance performance by Donyi Sangge Raseng, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Prakash Divakaran addressed the gathering as the Chief Guest, underlining the transformative role of women in shaping India’s future and reiterating the university’s commitment to promoting gender equality and leadership among young people.

An impromptu speech competition was also organised, encouraging students to express their views on women empowerment and the vision of Viksit Bharat. The event concluded with prize distribution and refreshments.

Officials stated that the programmes provided an important platform for promoting legal awareness, gender equality, and dialogue on inclusive development, reflecting the university’s commitment to social responsibility and empowerment through education.