Arunachal: NSCN-R militant arrested with arms in Changlang

Another member of the militant group surrendered before the security forces

January 6, 2022
CHANGLANG- A militant of the banned NSCN-R was arrested from Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh with arms and ammunition, police said on Thursday.

Self-styled Lieutenant Salhap Jugli alias Salnang (46) was apprehended during a joint operation by Assam Rifles and police from Jongsum village in Kantang circle on Tuesday, Changlang’s Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said.

An Italy-made pistol along with six rounds of live ammunition was seized from him. The militant was actively involved in forceful extortion in the district, the officer said.

Another member of the militant group, identified as self-styled private Bansam Hangphuk (33), surrendered before the security forces on Wednesday, he said.

Hangphuk is a resident of Watlom village in Yatdam circle of the district.

