Sanjay Dutt Signed as Arunachal Pradesh's Ambassador

This announcement was made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assembly Speaker Pasang Sona Dorjee at a packed function in the presence of both Sanjay Dutt

November 29, 2021
Sanjay Dutt Signed as Arunachal Pradesh's Ambassador
  • In addition to the promotional films, Dutt will also engage with the local youth of the state on a series of initiatives on substance abuse and other key issues that cause concern in the state.

MECHUKA: The Arunachal Pradesh Government has signed Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as brand ambassador and award-winning filmmaker and branding expert Rahul Mittra as brand advisor on the occasion of their golden jubilee celebrations, marking the 50th year of the naming of the state.

This announcement was made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assembly Speaker Pasang Sona Dorjee at a packed function in the presence of both Sanjay Dutt and Rahul Mittra, who arrived from Mumbai by chartered flight to Dibrugarh and then by helicopter to the picturesque valley of Mechuka in the afternoon on Monday.

Sanjay Dutt Signed as Arunachal Pradesh's Ambassador

A big media campaign conceptualised and executed by Rahul Mittra Films and shot by top ad-filmmaker and drummer of Pentagram Shiraz Bhattacharya was kickstarted on this occasion, featuring Sanjay Dutt as a youth icon, nature lover, de-addiction proponent and an ever-evolving individual catering to the niche target audience for Arunachal tourism.

In addition to the promotional films, Dutt will also engage with the local youth of the state on a series of initiatives on substance abuse and other key issues that cause concern in the state. Filming on a large scale is taking place at Ziro village, Pakke valley, Dambuk, Namsai, Parshuram Kund, Pasighat, Mechuka & Tawang.

The month long celebrations will commence at Ziro on January 20, 2022 as it was in Ziro that Arunachal Pradesh got its name and Union Territory status in 1972. The closing ceremony will be held in Itanagar on the occasion of the Statehood Day on February 20,2022.

November 29, 2021
