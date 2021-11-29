Arunachal: 2nd state level Para Badminton Championship 2021 concluded

ITANAGAR- The 2nd state level Para Badminton Championship 2021 which was organized by. Paralympic Association of Arunachal under the aegis of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) concluded on Sunday.

On the concluding function, the Chief Guest Mama Natung appeals for join hands to the state holder to promote of Paralympic games and sports , so that Divyangjans youths brings laurel for the state in all various National and International medals .

He informed that our physically challenged / Para sports men have lots of potential to bring Paralympics medals. He assured to kept and rise separate budgetary fund for Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA).

The Guest of Honour of the event, Bamang Tago Secretary General , Arunachal Olympic Association promised for all possible support for the developments and promotion of Para Sports activities in the State.

The Special Invitee Yumlam Kaha had announced that the Chief Minister had sanctioned of Rs. 5 crores for the PAA’s next Para Sports events in the state.

The winners of the said championship will participate in upcoming 4th National Para Badminton Championship 2021 being host by Paralympic Association of Odisha under the aegis of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) w.e.f 24th to 26th December, 2021 at Bhuneshwar,(ODISHA).

The seventeen boys & girls were participated from nine various districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The winners list of the 2nd state level Para Badminton Championship are.

Men Singles (SU-5), Tame Tallang: Gold Medal, Dangu Talik: Silver Medal and i Lemkhul Mossang: Bronze Medal

Men’s Double (Sl-4), Obang Pangu & Taje Pali: Gold medals , Techi Takia & Techi Tade Tara: Silver Medals , and Taba Payeng & Talin Maying : Bronze Medals

Men’s Double (SU-5), Tame Tallang & Dangu Talik :Gold Medals , Lemkhul Mossang & Bamang Tapung: Silver Medals,

Men’s Single (Sl-4), Biri Takar: Gold Medal , Tai Kaha : Sivler Medal, Bamang Radhe: Bronze Medal

Wheel Chair category, Miss Mudang Yabyang: Gold Medal, Maying Talin : Silver medal

Vikas Kumar Mahato observer member of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) cum- Assistant secretary of Paralympic Association of Assam observed the 2nd State Para Badminton Championship 2021.