Arunachal: APCDPOWA condoles demise of Mrs Nelo Umbrey, CDPO, Nirjuli

The condolence meet was held at directorate of WCD, Itanagar at 2.30 PM today.

November 29, 2021
ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Child Development Project Officers’ Welfare Association (APCDPOWA) on behalf of all the CDPOs in Arunachal Pradesh under the Department of Women and Child Development, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh express deep grief and shock over the sudden and untimely demise of Mrs Nelo Umbrey, CDPO, Nirjuli who breathe her last on 28th November,2021 at Naharlagun.

Late Mrs Nelo Umbrey  was born on 8th June,1972. She joined the service as CDPO on 09/08/1996 at Wakro ICDS Project, Lohit District. She rendered her services as CDPO Hunli-Kronli, Anini, Roing, Balijan and Nirjuli. She was a sincere and dedicated officer and served the department for more than 25 years for which the organisation shall always remember. She is survived by her husband Dr.Mika Umpo and 2 Sons

In condolence message Kara Juna Tebe, President APCDPOWA extend its sincere prayers to the almighty to give enough strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief and sorrow. The APCDPOWA extends its sincere condolences to the family.

The members of Association lead by Smt. Jaya Taba, CDPO Itanagar offered floral tribute to the Late. Smt. Nelo Umbrey at her residence at Naharlagun before heading the mortal remains to Roing for final rites.

The condolence meet was held at directorate of WCD, Itanagar at 2.30 PM today. The officer colleagues under women and child development department observed two minutes silence in respect of the departed soul in the various ICDS Projects and District ICDS cells in the district Headquarters across the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Tags
