Arunachal: BJP begins Seva Pakhwada to celebrate Modi’s Birthday

ITANAGAR- “India is such a diverse country and running it is not an easy job. I believe the right person became the Prime Minister of the country at the right time. India’s transformation under his leadership says it all,” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu attending the opening ceremony of the fortnight-long Seva Pakhwada to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday celebration.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating Modi’s birthday (17th September) by organizing Seva Pakhwada (Service Fortnight) till 2nd of October, Gandhi Jayanti, across the country. During the fortnight, party workers will render their services in various activities like blood donation, free health camps, equipment to differently abled persons, vaccination drives, etc. In line with Modi’s call to make India TB-free by 2025, party workers will also adopt TB patients in their respective areas.

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Calls on PM Modi

“We as Indians are lucky to have Modiji as our Prime Minister. His dedication, sincerity and vast political acumen has guided the country in general and Arunachal Pradesh in particular to achieve several milestones that wouldn’t have been possible otherwise,” Khandu said.

Recalling his first meet with the PM after becoming the state’s chief minister, Khandu said the PM had only one thing in mind for the state – overall development of the state and overall welfare of the people.

Arunachal: Ziro Festival Of Music to be back this year

ADVERTISEMENT

“He had advocated productive and people-friendly reforms in governance. We in the state tried our best to follow his advice and with much pride we can say that we have brought in several game-changing reforms. I dedicate whatever we as a state government have achieved in the last six years to our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji,” Khandu said.

He urged upon his colleagues in the government, party workers and other stakeholders to commit themselves to the service of the state and its people. He said ‘that will be our best gift to the PM from the people of Arunachal Pradesh on his birthday’.

Meanwhile, Khandu felicitated and welcomed Tinkhap Taiju, former minister from 53rd Changlang North Assembly constituency and Vice President INC, who formally joined BJP today.