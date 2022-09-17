Arunachal: APYC observes National Unemployment Day

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) today while observing 17th September as “National Unemployment Day” demonstrated the frustration of unemployment youths from Malabar Hotel to Max Mart (Hatgi Mata), Naharlagun.

Talking to Media,Tarh Johny, President, Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress said that, “The Question of 2 Crore Job every year will not stop here, which Modi has promised years ago”. Youths are observing the Birthday of HPM Narendra Modi to remind him that the country’s unemployment rate is at the worst state. Many educated Youths are committing suicide, indulging in illegal activities, drugs addiction etc. The jobless frustrated youth will keep questioning PM Modi.

The educated youth of the state are facing no less frustration, every year thousands of youths complete their educations in a year, while state government fails to meet their demand of employment. Though few seats of vacancy are advertised, has always come under corruption of paper leakage and bribery, Johny said.

The BJP Government in the centre as well as in the state need to address the growing unemployment of the youths he added.