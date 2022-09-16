Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Calls on PM Modi

NEW DELHI- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and apprised him of all developmental works witnessed by the state in last 8 years under the latter’s governance.

Briefing the PM on two important projects of the state, Khandu said, “It is my privilege to inform completion of the dream project – Greenfield Airport at Itanagar. The decks for its operationalization has been cleared with the DGCA granting the necessary licence for operation on 7th September 2022. Now the Airport is ready to be dedicated to the nation.”

Also Read- Rahul Gandhi doesn’t have in-depth knowledge about Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu

On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu formally thanked the Prime Minister for his guidance and support in achieving this rare feat- the First airport in Arunachal Pradesh with capabilities of landing big aircrafts.

“With the starting of this airport, Arunachal Pradesh will be connected directly with New Delhi. The long – cherished dream of the people of my State to see the State Capital in the air – map of India has ultimately come true,” Khandu said.

Khandu further informed the PM that the 600 MW Kameng Hydro Electric Project has been successful commissioned which is the largest in the North Eastern Region executed by the NEEPCO with an estimated cost of around Rs. 8000 Crores. Adding further he said that this project would be a great boon for the Power Sector in the country, especially the North – Eastern Region and provide power for grid stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khandu requested Prime Minister to visit the state in any of his convenient time and dedicate these two very important projects to the nation.

PM Modi accepted the invitation and told Khandu that a convenient date would be intimated by the PMO shortly of his visit to Arunachal Pradesh.