Arunachal: All decks cleared for setting up Kendriya Vidyalaya at Dillopolyang

ZIRO- The impasse over construction of a maiden Kendriya Vidyalaya School at Dillopolyang under Hong village of Lower Subansiri District Ziro has been finally cleared with an amicable solution arrived between the parties at loggerheads here today.

On one side was the ten land affected persons who had allegedly purchased the 32,000 sq.mtrs land at the disputed site from private individuals while on the other side was the All Hong Development Committee and the four ZPM’s of Hong village who voiced that the said land was Govt.land being donated by people of the village for development purpose.

Also Read- Ziro launches PM’s TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

The vexed issue pending since 2015-16 with complaints and counter complaints from both the parties was finally broken today with a deed of agreement signed by both the parties surrendering the said land to District Administration for construction of the school with certain demands to be met to land affected persons including involvement of the land affected people in construction of the school building, appointments of group C, D and contingency staffs and in management of the school.

Attending the ice-breaking meeting as a counter signatory to the agreement, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime expressed immense happiness over breaking of the jinx that had been pending for too long de-railing the setting up of the much required KV School at the District. He assured to expedite the issue of non-encumbrance certificate of the said land and help with other logistics from DA to enable construction of the school building at the earliest.

Also Read- Ziro celebrates I-Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies

ADVERTISEMENT

DC Nime also informed that District Administration would make every effort to free Manipolyang and Dillopolyang free from encroachers and added that a proposal had been received for setting up of a Circle Office Hq. at Manipolyang and Dillopolyang areas which is fast coming up as an extension center of many Govt. offices and establishments including that of ITI, FTC, FCI Godown, SE Power, Power Grid Corporation of India, SE RWD, PD,DRDA among others.

Remarking it was a historic day not only for people of Hong village but also for the entire people of Ziro Valley, President All Hong Development Committee Hibu Dole, IFS(retd) said the opening of a Kendriya Vidhyalaya School at Dillopolyang would usher in all-round knowledge, wisdom and prosperity to Ziro Valley and Arunachal Pradesh as a whole where the young minds from the entire state would get to read, write and hone their academic knowledge and shape their personalities from such a weather friendly, silent, serene and picturesque place as Dillopolyang. He further said the day may be reckoned as an ‘affirmation day’ wherein the said land was being formally handed over to District Administration for establishment of the KV School.

Also Read- Ziro Festival Of Music to be back this year

While informing that Kendriya Vidhyalayas were reckoned as ‘Prime Service Provider’ of the country even rated higher than that of the IIT’s, KV school principal Watsi Kri expressed gratefulness to all for breaking the much needed deadlock and assured unadulterated quality education when the school building comes up in two years’ time as stipulated.

Earlier, ADHC spokesman Er.Tapi Tai briefed the sequence of events and rounds of negotiations leading to arrival of the amicable solution while ZPM Punyo Kathe spoke on behalf of all four Hong ZPM’s and HGB Tilling Duri spoke on behalf of the gaon buras in the meeting attended among others by circle officer and town magistrate Amina Nabam, i/c DLRSO Chaku Raju, Hong village Govt. employees, gaon buras, gaon buris and people of Hong village.