Arunachal

Arunachal: Ziro celebrates I-Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies

September 14, 2022
ZIRO- The 3rd International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies under the Theme “The Air We Share” was organized here today at the Hill Queen Education Institute by District Health Society, NPCCHH Ziro unit.

To mark the occasion, a seminar was organized on Air Pollution under five topics comprising Air Pollution and Air Quality, Air Pollutants, Air Pollution and its Health effects, Air Pollution and its effect on Respiratory System and Indoor and Outdoor Air Pollutions. 10 students participated at the seminar comprising two students in one of the given topic.

Miss Pachu Yama and Topin Chisi won the first prize on the topic ‘Air Pollution and its Health Effects’ while Miss Nani Nyimung and  Samir Bora were the runners-up.

Later, NPCCHH Ziro unit District Nodal Officer Dr. Subu Habung  distributed certificates and cash prizes to the winners. As many as 200 students attended the seminar.

Encouraged by the increasing interest of the international community in clean air, and emphasizing the need to make further efforts to improve air quality, including reducing air pollution, to protect human  health, the International Day of Clean Air for blue skies is designated by the United Nations General Assembly on 7 September to strengthen international cooperation in improving air quality and reducing air pollution.

